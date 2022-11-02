Although this historical and supernatural event did not occur in West Virginia, I wanted to share my personal experience when I visited the small town of Salem, Massachusetts a few weeks ago. The history that lies beneath the soil of that area is more morbid and dark compared to other stories I have listened to. Ghosts and goblins are mostly the common phenomenon that catches everyone’s attention, but this event affected me differently than the others. Reading over old documents, observing the old buildings, absorbing the history, the entire experience is something that will forever be unforgettable.
During the struggling time of our early nation, New England developed a very Puritan lifestyle, using religion as guidance and procedures rather than someone creating orders. In 1692, religion was taken seriously and strictly; therefore, if someone were to disobey the rules, they would be taken care of in an inhumane way.
In the midst of January 1692, Reverend Parris’ daughter, Betty, and her cousin, Abigail, started having “fits.” They muttered odd things and acted in peculiar ways. Another girl, Ann Williams, experienced similar fits. According to Smithsonian Magazine, “On February 29, under pressure from magistrates Jonathan Corwin and John Hathorne, the girls blamed three women for afflicting them: Tituba, the Parris’ Caribbean slave; Sarah Good, a homeless beggar; and Sarah Osborne, an elderly impoverished woman.” Once the town learned about these women, they accused them of being horrid beings known as “witches.”
After a year of these trials, more and more people were being accused. They were accused due to a birthmark, warts, acne, stuttering the Lord’s prayer, disobeying your loved one, being married, playing outside and even just for standing there doing nothing. Once someone was accused they had to prove themselves worthy of being innocent by undergoing horrid treatment such as dunking the victim underwater, pressing them with boulders, hanging, burning and weighing them down to drown them in the river.
“The official death count for the Salem Witch Trials is 20 people: 19 victims were hanged at Proctor’s Ledge, near Gallows hill, and one person was tortured to death,” according to the website, historyofmassachusetts.org.
Four people also died in prison while awaiting trial. The other victims were either found guilty but pardoned, found not guilty, were never indicted, evaded arrest or escaped from jail. These horrible acts began to create mass hysteria once the years continued on.
Finally in 1693, Governor William Phips declared that the trials should be stopped due to his own wife being accused of being a witch. The hysteria began to lose steam; however, it was still in effect.
With a final total of 20 people executed, including two dogs, the trials were put to an end in May of 1693.
“In the years to come, judges and juries (and even one of the main accusers) apologized for their roles in the trials,” according to an article on history.com. “Then in 1711 Massachusetts passed legislation exonerating those executed as witches and paying restitution to their families.” This act finally made the conclusion of the trials and the colonies began to apologize for their actions.
Even though the Salem witch trials have ended forever, the history shall remain the same. Feeling the atmosphere, through personal experience, creates such a sad and dreadful atmosphere. Being able to experience this was such a thoughtful process of the horridness that took place many centuries ago. The stories of individuals who never had the chance and reading notes that their descendants have left on their memorials really does tell how horrific this tragedy was to those in modern time as well.
If you would like to know more about the areas and information, visit www.salemma.gov to understand the history, the tragedy, and the beauty of what it has become from such horrid times.