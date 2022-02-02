Typically, Feb. 14 is a day centered totally around romance. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with this, romantic love does not have to be the only type celebrated on this holiday. Taking time to show love to the people closest to you is also a totally great way to celebrate. You could show some love to your best friend(s), your family, your pet(s) and especially yourself.
Whether or not you have a Valentine this year, you can brighten both your day and someone else’s by taking a moment to tell someone special that you love them and that you’re grateful for them. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, unless you want it to be, of course. There are so many ways to show your love and appreciation. You could:
send a text
write and mail or deliver a handwritten letter
make or buy a card
get a small gift (something along the lines of a flower or candy)
plan a day together, like going out for lunch or to watch a movie
make a phone call simply telling someone that they are loved.
Regardless of how you choose to spend the holiday, be sure to tell someone that you love them. It’s always a good idea to remind your favorite people of how important they are to you, not just on Valentine’s Day. Make sure you do this often — it’s so, so important. Happy Valentine’s Day, FlipSide readers! Spread the love. After the past few years we’ve had, I’m sure we could all use a little extra now and then.