Staying on top of everything now that we are in quarantine seems like it would be a lot easier, but being able to keep everything from getting unorganized is actually not as easy as it would seem. Here are some ways to keep everything from going crazy:
Lists
Lists are my saving grace. When I get new school work for that week, I just add it to a list. Keeping a list of projects and assignments due helps me not cram an hour before they are due to just get something submitted. Staying on top of assignments is crucial because, while this might seem like a vacation, it’s not. These grades count just as much as the ones from last quarter.
Communication
Not sure about an assignment? Don’t be afraid to text or call a friend and ask what they think about it and, if necessary, message your teacher to ask. The worst that can happen is they tell you to try to figure it out and give you a hint but not the full answer.
Planning
Have five projects due this week and trying to tackle them all at once? Not the best move. Try figuring out which one is going to take the longest and which one is due first. Knocking them out in a row will be a lot easier than jumping from one to the next and having to change focus every time you do that.
Days
Keep your days somewhat congruent. Make sure you aren’t going to bed at 10 p.m. one day and 2 a.m. the next day. I’m not saying you should 100% act like you are in school, but you should make sure that you are keeping some sort of schedule. You will feel better and be able to get more done.
Don’t forget to keep a good attitude about it all!