It’s no secret that 2020 was an “exciting” year, to say the least. From a global pandemic, to devastating losses, to constantly living in a state of confusion, it’s been unlike anything that we have ever experienced — but you didn’t need me to tell you that.
FlipSide readers, you should give yourselves some credit. You have survived a new, scary, deadly virus that has engulfed the entire world, and all of the destruction that it has left in its path. Even if you barely made it, you still did it, and you should be proud of yourselves. I know that I am proud of us.
It doesn’t matter if you struggled through the entire year. It has been far from easy, but we’re all making it work. I know that we’re all hoping that 2021 will be better. After the chaos that we’ve just endured, we all need to start fresh with the new year. Here are a few tips to start 2021 off on the right foot.
1 Wear a mask, continue social distancing, and wash your hands. The pandemic was one of the worst parts of the past year. By following simple guidelines/laws, we can get it all over with and keep moving forward.
2 Take some time for yourself As we head into the new year, slow down, relax and give yourself time to recuperate so that you don’t carry the negativity from 2020 into 2021.
3 Have a hopeful mindset. If you start out with a negative mindset, nothing will seem positive in your life. Be hopeful and determined that 2021 will better than the last year.
4 Put in the effort, and remember that while every day can’t be perfect, you can choose to make it good. If you actively choose to make every day a good day, your year will be filled with far more joy. Regardless of what is going on around you, you can still wake up and choose to make each day as great as you can. As cheesy as it sounds, it really works.
5 Participate in every tradition and superstition. There’s no harm in having fun, so don’t let 2020 ruin your traditions. Just be sure to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay safe. If your family participates in superstitions with the new year, or at any point throughout the year that are supposed to make the year good, go for it! It can’t hurt to try!
Happy New Year, FlipSide readers! Here’s to making 2021 the best year ever.