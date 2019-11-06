Midterms and finals are just around the corner, and the stress of studying can seem like a villain terrorizing the city. When staring at pages of notes for hours with nothing seeming to stick, finals season can be a very stressful one. While teachers have taught the material, they never seem to teach how to retain it. FlipSide is here to help with five studying tips to help teens ace their finals.
Actually study
This step itself seems pretty unnecessary, but it’s probably the most important one. Procrastination is teenage kryptonite and a test preparation super villain. Set a specific time to study every night for a short period, like about a half hour of studying every night at 7. This routine will help keep you on the path of studying and make it harder to procrastinate until later, which normally translates to never. These small intervals for a long period of time can battle being overwhelmed and stressed.
Highlight and rewrite
Go through and highlight anything from the study materials that aren’t sticking as well as the rest of the material. Get out a separate sheet of paper and begin writing down everything in the material that is highlighted. Writing things down can be a good helping hand in the memorization process, and only writing down the highlighted sections help save time by not writing things that you already remember. Repeat this process as the week goes on, and by the time of the big test, there should be very little left to rewrite.
Flashy-flash cards
If highlight and rewrite doesn’t sound super, flash cards may be a better flight path. Buy a pack of colored flashcards (Dollar Tree has packs for just $1). Go through the study material and write down things that are harder to remember onto the colored cards. Group similar ideas onto similar colors. Go through looking at one side and guessing the other, and then go back with the other side. As you start getting the answers correct over and over, set those cards aside and focus on the ones that you aren’t getting quite as well.
With great studying comes great snacks
As the studying process goes on, it can seem very tiring and lengthy, and quitting entirely begins to look sweet. To avoid this, set out things that are even sweeter: candy. With Halloween right before this season, candy is discounted at many stores, so pick up a bag and set it aside. Reward yourself with little pieces for small victories, i.e. studying for 30 minutes or getting a hard question correct. If studying is going for longer than an hour, make sure to allow yourself some free time for about ten minutes every once in a while. Remember, even Batman took breaks.
Follow through
While all of these are terrific tips, only using them in one study session may not yield the desired results. Make sure to keep studying and reviewing for the test for all of the days leading up to it. The Teen Titans didn’t only save the city once, and studying once isn’t going to save a grade.
With these tips, studying for finals and a variety of other tests should be a little easier and less stressful. Add them to your routine for a super study sesh instead of a stressful speedy scan. Soon, you will be looking back at your test saying, “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it was an easy A.”