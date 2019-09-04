School is back in session. While this may be a time of relief for some parents, it is often a dreadful experience for most teens. There are some students who genuinely do not enjoy any part of their school day, but for the most part, teens can find something to help get them through their high school experience.
Most students these days engage in multiple activities at once. This can include sports, the arts, school clubs or organizations, and sometimes advanced classes on top of all of that. That can quickly lead to a lot of stress, especially on a developing mind. Generally, the current generation does not despise school on its own — they just hate the stress that comes with it.
Those who try hard enough can juggle the many things that they engage in. This does not mean it doesn’t cause them great strain, either mentally or physically. It is reasonable for teens to have additional responsibilities at home, but as a parent, there are things that you can do to help your child learn to manage their commitments. It is a skill that will be very useful to them later on in life, when they have even more things to consider and think about on a daily basis. Instead of adding to their overwhelming amount of stress, find ways to help them cope with it, as many teens don’t even know how to do that.
There are simple ways to show them you have their back, because sometimes a little show of support is enough to make them feel better and more open with you.
Start by sitting down together, even for just a few minutes. Discuss all of the different priorities that your teen has, and find a way to chart them on a calendar or agenda. This organization is a good first step — it can help make things seem less challenging once it is all listed out.
Next, make sure the schedule is something that can actually work for you and your child. If you have to be in certain places at certain times, ensure that it is possible to do so. Ultimately, what works for some people may not turn out well for others. Sometimes teens just need a moment to pause and breathe — to just collect themselves and prepare to continue on, or even just someone to always support them. That may be the best thing you could ever offer.
At the end of the day, all teens are different, as are all people. We have varying mindsets, goals, aspirations and ways of managing things. However, for those that are still in their high school days, they need help discovering what works for them.
Some are more suited for handling multiple strenuous activities. It really comes back to one’s mindset and support group, which is where the parents of teens come in. You are the people they need help and approval from the most. Find what works for your child and teach them what they need to learn. It could deeply influence their future.