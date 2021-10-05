Gerzi’s, (pronounced Jerry’s) is a small one stop shop nestled smack in the middle of a high-rise called “Goodman Manor” located in downtown Williamson, West Virginia. Goodman Manor, one of four public housing communities my grandmother directs as Executive Director of the Williamson Housing Authority, is home to many of Williamson’s senior citizens.
When Geri Sanger first opened her shop in Williamson a few years ago, it was a two chair hair salon. However, it didn’t take Sanger long to realize her dream was to open a small diner, so she closed her salon and hasn’t looked back.
Over the past three years, Sanger has slowly transitioned her shop into what is now a one-stop shop for all the Goodman Manor residents. She still dreams of owning a diner, but like many small businesses in rural America, COVID has set her back a few years.
Today, Sanger’s 20x20 space holds a small booth and table, and she has a set of black metal shelves that contain many convenience items like toilet paper, cat food and air fresheners. This summer, Sanger added three colorful tables outside her shop door and her reputation has grown as she is now known more for her ice cream than her haircuts.
I find it amazing how Sanger’s shop has transformed itself into a safe space where the high-rise’s neighbors can gather to gossip and grumble about the new tenant’s dog leaving messes on the lawn or guessing who is sneaking and feeding the stray cats on the patio again.
Shortly after Sanger rebranded herself, I began volunteering during the summer for a few hours per week. When there, I typically spend the afternoon manning the register, running deliveries to shut-ins and taking in the cast of characters who frequent her business.
Almost all are eccentric in one way or another — and perhaps that is why I feel like I fit right in. There is the talkative elderly woman, who is always quick to offer a compliment in hopes of getting one in return. She often tells me she likes my shirt or shouts to Sanger how pretty she is looking that day. After assuring her that she too looks great, I ring up her purchases. Her favorite treat is the egg salad sandwiches we keep in the cooler.
Another regular frequently runs errands for Goodman Manor’s residents or takes them to the store. This middle-aged gentleman takes great pride in acting like a cantankerous old man. He often instigates arguments about the government turning communist. My mother and grandmother have dared me to engage him in conversation. It seems they don’t find him as amusing as I do.
Then there is they guy who is nice to everyone. He is an older gentleman and appears to be friendly enough. He often comes into the shop, exchanges a pleasantry or two about the weather before going on his way. I like that regardless of what customer is sitting inside Sanger’s shop, he can be so amiable toward them.
As I think about the customers, I realize each shift at Gerzi’s offers is its own unique experience.
For example, I recently I took a delivery of hot dogs upstairs to an elderly gentleman who is only known by the nickname Radar. As I passed Radar’s order through his apartment door, he invited me in for a quick visit. For the better part of an hour, Radar shared stories with me about his youth. I learned about how he enlisted into the army and fought in the Korean War. As I walked out of Radar’s apartment I felt inspired by his stories of hardship.
As I waited for the elevator, I daydreamed of ways I could pay it forward and imagined the stories I would share with the local youth in my retirement. Unfortunately, those daydreams were cut short when I got back downstairs and entered Gerzi’s to find us at the start of the lunch rush. I pushed my thoughts aside and threw on some gloves and told Sanger I was ready to help.
Over the next few hours, as I waited tables and made change, I reflected on my visit with Radar and the snippets of conversation I heard exchanged between neighbors, friends and a few frenemies.
As the rush died down, Sanger offered me an ice cream cone to cool off. We sat and enjoyed our cones, and I looked around the shop and felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity share in the rich experiences of this small community.