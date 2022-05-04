As graduation is approaching, many seniors are excitedly anticipating the next chapter of their lives. Many of them are leaving behind many younger friends, however.
I’m a freshman. I have made a few great upperclassmen friends throughout this year, and I am sad to know that they are leaving me so soon. Furthermore, it is sad to know that I will still be in high school for three more years without them. I know that they are all moving on to bigger and better things, and I am very excited for them, but I will certainly miss my friends. I am very proud of them, and I cannot wait to see what they will accomplish.
I know that soon, though, I will be on the other side of it. It is sad knowing that my friends will not be in school with me anymore, but it is reassuring to remember that three years really is not that long.
My friend Allison Perry, a senior, and I often joke about how she is graduating soon, but I am just beginning high school.
When asked about leaving her younger friends, Perry said, “Devastated would be an understatement of how I feel about leaving my friends. I value my closest friendships so deeply with the following names: Bobbi Bradshaw, Addyson Porter and Joseph Canterbury. I’ve been blessed to meet these three amazing young people and I will forever cherish all of the memories in high school that we have made so far.
“It’s definitely a sad feeling, but happy at the same time to see where life takes them. I’ve known all three people for years now, so it’s definitely hard for me to let go of seeing their faces everyday, whether it’s talking them in the hallway, sitting with them in the gym or just making memories that will last a lifetime at sport events.
“I will miss these amazing people that have truly made my high school years the best, especially Joey, because we sat together last year in the student center when the pandemic was going on and I loved it because freshmen never get to sit with juniors. However, with the pandemic everyone sat together at lunch that attended school. I just can say that I hope that all three people stay close with me as we are in high school now. One of the reasons that I chose to go to my local community college is to stay close to my friends.”
Congratulations to all of the graduates of the class of 2022!