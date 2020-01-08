Do you have a New Year’s resolution? Some people have a New Year’s resolution each year and some don’t. Honestly, some people don’t even know what a New Year’s resolution is.
Having one can be important to a person. Accomplishing your New Year’s resolution can also be very important.
A New Year’s resolution is a tradition in which a person resolves to change an undesired trait or behavior, to accomplish a personal goal in life or just to improve their life.
Here are what some seventh grade students at Logan Middle School had to say about resolutions:
“They are important because they help you to be successful. Mine are to get new cheer skills.” — Addy Michaloff
“I think they’re just fun little things.” — William Bryant
“I think it’s important that you celebrate the new year and leave the last year behind. My resolution is we write our goals for the new year... Then, at the end of the year we open the jar and see what we completed and what we didn’t.” — Emma Watkins
“It motivates people to do something. My New Year’s resolution is to be a better person at school and get good grades.” — Charlie Albright
People have varying opinions on New Year’s resolutions and if people actually do them or not. Some people do think they are important, but don’t even make one for themselves. Do you think making a New Year’s resolution is important or is it just a fun little thing?