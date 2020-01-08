A “Happy New Year” hat lies on the wet ground along with other items following the celebration in New York’s Times Square on Jan. 1, 2019. While New Year’s money resolutions are common, with 84 percent of Americans setting money goals, according to a survey from NerdWallet conducted by The Harris Poll in 2017, so is abandoning them. More than 20 percent of those surveyed ditched their resolutions within two weeks, and over half failed to achieve some or all of their money goals.