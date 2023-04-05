Long, blonde hair. Bright blue glasses. Approachable, but honorable. Lighthearted and hardworking. This is the Mercer Christian Academy choir director Alandra Blume.
Blume grew up in the mountains of West Virginia. She was part of a choir and took piano lessons as a kid, but never thought she could teach music, though many encouraged her to do so. She said that she didn’t have enough confidence and wouldn’t do a good job.
“I had to decide that it was not about whether I thought that I was good enough,” she said. “I had to help the students realize that they are good enough.”
Blume went on to become a vocal and piano teacher and a choir director. She has excelled at her vocation, even though it hasn’t been easy.
When asked what the hardest part about teaching a choir is, she said she considered herself an introvert.
“I’d rather be alone than around a bunch of people, so teaching 20 to 30 kids at one time is extremely overwhelming,” Blume said. “Some aren’t listening, some don’t understand the music, some don’t have a paper they need, someone has a question. I know I can’t meet the needs of every student and that’s stressful.”
Even when it’s difficult, however, you can tell Blume enjoys directing the choir. Her excitement is evident when she’s teaching us a song she loves, or when we sing a harmony part perfectly. She’s always smiling and has a brightness of character that also shines through her singing and piano playing.
Why is it important that music be a part of education?
“Music is important to have in education because it’s all the subjects combined,” Blume said. “It’s art, math, language, history, science and when you sing, it’s also biology. The Greeks even considered music as one of the most important things to learn.”
I looked into this after the interview with Blume, and found that the Greek philosopher Plato said, “Education has two branches — one of gymnastic, which is concerned with the body, and the other of music, which is designed for the improvement of the soul.”
Blume went on to say, as far as music is concerned, “It is especially important for Christians to learn music because God himself created it. We can use music to worship him as Jesus did throughout the scriptures.”
As for Blume’s favorite song, she said it changes about every month. Her current favorite is “Beautiful Day,” by Jermaine Edwards. Her face lit up as she told me how she loves to sing it with the elementary choir while doing the sign language for the song with them. I recommend this happy song if you need something to make you smile. That, or you could just visit Blume’s music class, and you’re guaranteed a beautiful day.