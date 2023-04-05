Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

thumbnail_image_50736641.jpg

Mercer Christian Academy choir director Alandra Blume.

 Courtesy photo

Long, blonde hair. Bright blue glasses. Approachable, but honorable. Lighthearted and hardworking. This is the Mercer Christian Academy choir director Alandra Blume.

Blume grew up in the mountains of West Virginia. She was part of a choir and took piano lessons as a kid, but never thought she could teach music, though many encouraged her to do so. She said that she didn’t have enough confidence and wouldn’t do a good job.

