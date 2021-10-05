Beginning in September every year, companies transform nearly every product into a pumpkin spice edition. From coffee, to air freshener, to cereal, pumpkin spice never fails to take over the grocery aisles.
Personally, I love it. I am always excited to find and purchase anything and everything pumpkin flavored or scented, and often find myself Googling the release dates for pumpkin products. However, I know that many others feel differently. I have decided to ask other teens to find out how they feel about the autumn craze.
“I like it, but I don’t think everything needs to be pumpkin spice,” said Brooklyn Ferrell, a freshman at Logan High School. “I think there should be variations of smells and flavors that represent fall instead of just pumpkin spice.”
Quentin Goodman, also a ninth grader at Logan High School, said, “Personally, I think it’s overrated, just because I don’t like it, nor does my family.”
Logan High School sophomore, Hillary Gore, is also not a fan of the flavor.
“I think pumpkin spice is extremely overrated,” she said. “There’s so many other great drinks and smells during the fall season that are overshadowed.”
“I don’t really like the flavor at all. It’s around in fall way too much,” said Jordan Preece, a freshman at Logan High School.
The debate over pumpkin spice will continue for many, many years to come. One more question remains, though. What is the best pumpkin spice product? My personal favorite is an iced chai latte with pumpkin cold foam from Starbucks. It tastes like a slice of pumpkin pie. What are others’ favorites?
Hollie Jarrell, ninth grader at Logan High, said that her favorites are, “Bath and Body Works’ pumpkin lotions and body sprays.”
Chloe Harry said that she loves everything pumpkin spice.
“I love everything being pumpkin spice because I think it smells and tastes amazing and it instantly makes it feel like fall even if the weather is still hot,” she said. “My favorite product is a pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin bread.”
Man High School freshman, Rachel Grimmett, is also a fan of Starbucks’ fall drinks. “My favorite is probably the pumpkin spice frappes from Starbucks.”
What’s your favorite part of fall? As the weather is getting colder, leaves are changing colors and falling, and everything is becoming pumpkin spiced, there’s so much to be excited about. Before we know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be coming. For now, though, happy fall, FlipSide readers!