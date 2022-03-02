In the bustling suburbia of Hurricane, West Virginia, sits Valley Park, one of the many public parks located in Putnam County. The park serves the towns of Hurricane, Teays Valley and Scott Depot. Valley Park showcases various sports fields, picnic shelters, trails, a community garden, conference center, the widely known “Waves of Fun” pool and the seasonal farmers market. The facility that stands out the most to community members is the new all-inclusive playground at the heart of the park grounds.
The playground and challenge course has opened a new world of play for children in Hurricane and surrounding areas. Complete with developmental sensory equipment and expression swings, children of all abilities, along with their families, can enjoy the grounds. The featured challenge course lets kids engage in some friendly competition as they utilize the obstacles and the self-timed field track. Additionally, the playground is fenced in for safety and there is convenient parking nearby. Children of differing abilities can find common ground on the equipment.
Kelsey Blankenhorn, Valley Park’s event coordinator, explained how the playground has been a helpful asset to her everyday work life — shelters and party rooms alike are constantly being booked near the playground, and she has seen it useful for children attending weddings held at the park.
“Everyone loves that playground” Blankenhorn said.
These words show true when community members drive past the playground and find it packed nearly every weather-permitting day. Blankenhorn went on to say how much her own son enjoys the playground. When it comes to Valley Park and its facilities, Blankenhorn said, “We have something for everyone.”
Following the opening of the all-inclusive playground, Valley Park is looking to make their grounds all-inclusive in other aspects.
Justin Williams, Valley Park’s co-director, has plans to make trails easily accessible to wheelchair users. According to Williams, there is currently a grant in process to smooth the trails. Furthermore, Williams has intent to grow the “Waves of Fun” pool with additional accessibility features. The pool facilities are currently equipped with transfer platforms to lower wheelchair users into the water.
The facilities that Valley Park offers are versatile. Consequently, it comes to no surprise that community members and staff hold it in such high regard. As one of the top public parks in Putnam County, Valley Park continues to strive for all-inclusiveness in all aspects of their grounds. To further explore what Valley Park has to offer, visit their website at www.putnamcountyparks.com.