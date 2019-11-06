The 21st Annual Capital City Pumpkin Drop was held Oct. 17 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. The contestants included select teams of students from 42 schools and 13 counties around the state. The event was also open to the public, so many citizens from surrounding communities cane out to watch the plunging pumpkins and the various teams eagerly awaiting the results.
The objective of pumpkin drop is for a team to design a box that meets the given criteria, earns the most points and protects the pumpkin from a drop from a great height.
Some of the restrictions from this year’s competition include: the box (with pumpkin) weighing no more than 25 pounds, the box containing at least 75 percent of its weight in recyclable or biodegradable materials and a set weight and circumference for the pumpkin. These restrictions vary year to year, however.
This year’s winners were:
Most Creative Design: Hannan Jr. Sr. High School
Most Sustainable Design: Clay County High School
Elementary School: No pumpkins were successful.
Middle School: 1st Place — Huntington Middle School 2nd Place — Eastern Greenbrier Middle 3rd Place — Hayes Middle School
High School: 1st Place — Hannan Jr. Sr. High School 2nd Place — Logan High School 3rd Place — George Washington High
Grand Slam Champion: East Fairmont High STEM