Though it might feel like there is nothing to do during this pandemic, you can still experience the joys of the fall season. You can have fun and even discover new activities, while also staying safe.
Here are some ideas for what you can do to fall in love with autumn.
1 If you’re up for an adventure, the New River Gorge National Park is a beautiful area to explore in West Virginia, especially when the leaves are changing. From hiking to kayaking, there are a multitude of activities to do while still socially distancing. If you plan to go on a hike, I recommend Long Point Trail, which has a scenic overlook of the New River Gorge Bridge, and don’t forget to bring your mask.
2 Virtual pumpkin carving is a great way to spend time with friends, while also creating one-of-a-kind pumpkins! You and your friends can set up a Zoom call, and carve all sorts of designs into your pumpkins. You can each show each other your progress, and then the final result.
3 For those who love Starbucks, but don’t want to leave the comfort of their own home, you can make your own pumpkin spice latte right in your kitchen. Starbucks sells bags of their famous pumpkin spice recipe at most grocery stores. Just brew it, add some creamer, and top it off with some whipped cream and cinnamon, and voila! You have a homemade pumpkin spice latte that you can enjoy at home.
4 If you are someone who loves to bake, now is the perfect time to try out some new fall-themed recipes. Apple and pumpkin pies are very popular right now, and you can even add your own personal touches. Additionally, you could even have a bake-off against other family members to make the best fall dessert.
5 Having a Netflix marathon is a great way to celebrate the season, and you can even do it with friends. There are several websites where groups can watch the same movie simultaneously, such as netflixparty.com. Netflix has so many Halloween movies, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Sit back, relax and enjoy watching your favorite Halloween movies with your friends and family!
6 Apple and pumpkin picking are fall classics that will never go out of style. There are several orchards and pumpkin patches nearby, where you can go and pick your own apples and pumpkins. Just remember to be safe!