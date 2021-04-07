In the deep forests of West Virginia lies a cryptid horror story like no other. It sparked legends of noises, occurrences, dreams and horrific sights.
One of the most notorious stories to occur in the otherwise normal, rural area of Flatwoods, West Virginia, starts in 1952 when a family decided to explore a neighboring forest.
This legend has been known for decades, let’s just hope it’s not going to be seen in recent ones.
According to braxtonwv.org, it was just before dark on a day in September of 1952 and a few kids were enjoying their time outside. Edward May, Freddie May, Neil Nunley and Tommy Hyer, all young residents of the town of Flatwoods, were playing on the lawn of the Flatwoods Elementary School. Suddenly, a bright light streaked across the sky overhead and appeared to crash into a hillside on G. Bailey Fisher’s farm.
The boys ran to see what it was they saw in the sky. The May home was on their way, so they stopped to tell their mother, Kathleen May, what they had seen. Kathleen called on National Guardsman Eugene Lemon and the family dog, Richie, to accompany her and the boys to the crash site.
Upon reaching the crash site, they smelled the air, which they complained of having a “metallic” smell. They kept hearing high-pitched noises come from the other side of the woods, which piqued their interest. The boys then encountered a horrific sight.
According to braxtonwv.org, “A ten-foot-tall creature, with a head shaped like a spade and what appeared to be a dark, metal ‘dress.’ The creature’s hands were twisted and clawed, and what seemed to be its eyes glowed an eerie orange color. It appeared to levitate off the ground. A strange, sickening mist hung in the air. The creature hissed and glided quickly toward the witnesses, the group then turned and fled in terror.”
The next few days were terrible for the boys that witnessed the sight of the creature. They began to have symptoms of nausea, headaches and vomiting. People say that it was because of hysteria, but as braxtonwv.org notes, these are also signs of exposure to mustard gas.
After investigation, the people who managed to witness it found nothing that was evidence of any monster or crash. According to history.com, “The encounter made the local and national news, scaring a wider swath of people. Then it prompted a U.S. Air Force UFO inquiry, part of a project called Project Blue Book that dispatched a handful of investigators around the country to look into such claims.”
It has been over 70 years since the odd occurrence in the rural area. Some people say that around the anniversary of the event, you can hear hissing or smell a metallic smell near the forest of the edges of Flatwoods.
If you would like to visit or learn more about the monster, visit braxtonwv.org or wvtourism.com.