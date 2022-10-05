Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In the town of Dunbar, a unique cultural event took place in the Shree Durga Shiva Vishnu Temple. Sri Puthige Matha of Udupi, India, visited the temple and remained there from Sept. 20 to 22 to perform various rituals worshiping the Hindu deities.

“He was predestined at age 12 as the 30th Pontiff of the 750 year old illustrious and everlasting Indian vedic traditional lineage of Jagadguru Shri Madhwaachaarya, the founder of the famous vedic philosophy of Dwaith’’ read an online flier on SDSV’s Whatsapp page. Because my mother is on the India Center board, we were fortunate to go both on Sept. 20 and 22 to meet him.

