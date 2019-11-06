Do you think cellphones should be allowed at school? Does your school allow the students to have their cell phones out during class or in the hallways? Logan Middle School does not allow them, but other middle schools do.
This rule about banning cellphones from school hasn’t always been a thing. The first time it became a law was in July 2018 by the French government.
Many different teachers and students have varying opinions on whether cell phones should be allowed in schools.
Most schools still let kids have their phones and some don’t allow it. Some schools will let kids have their phones out in the hallways, but once they get to class, they can’t get on it. If your school is like Logan Middle, then you can’t have it anywhere in school during school hours. If you do have it out, you will get it taken until the end of the day.
“I think that students should not have cellphones in school or in class, they are a distraction and bring drama into schools,” said Logan Middle School seventh grade student Isabella Mark.
Logan Middle School eighth-grader Mason Skidmore said, “I mean phones are cool, but they’re a distraction, but I wouldn’t mind them.”
By what most have said, cellphones are a distraction in class and school.
“I feel that bringing phones to school isn’t a bad thing, yet they should be put away during instruction time,” said Logan Middle School’s fifth-grade ELA teacher Denise Crum.
She also added how students use their phones while she is teaching and try to sneak on them during class time.
“My opinion is I think they should have phones in school, but only at lunch,” said Camryn Harvey, a Logan Middle School seventh-grade student. “If you have them in class, you never know what children can do, cheat and even record kids. So I believe they should only have phones at break, and lunch.”
Most students agree that phones are a distraction in class and could cause drama. They believe having phones in school isn’t a bad thing, but students could cheat on tests and could have a distraction toward other students.