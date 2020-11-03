Various schools in West Virginia have recently opened, giving students the option to begin attending in-person.
At Logan Middle School, students are split in half by last names — half attend on Monday and Tuesday, the other half on Thursday and Friday, and Wednesdays are closed for cleaning. I have been attending in-person, and it is undoubtedly different from normal school.
There are only three students in my class, everyone has to wear a mask all day, and only three students are allowed per lunch table — and these are just a few examples.
Although it is far from what I am used to, safety will always come first. I have enjoyed my two in-person days per week, since my two best friends and I go on the same days. I feel like I learn better in-person than through a computer screen, but I am adapting to it. How do other students feel about this new blended or virtual school year?
“I go to in-person school for five days per week,” said Reagan Lukacs, a seventh grader at Andrew Jackson Middle School. “We have to war masks at all times, except when eating lunch, and we social distance our desks and in the hallway. I have almost 16 people in my classes. I enjoy going to school in-person, though.”
Things are different at Logan High School, as well.
“There are approximately 4-5 students in my classes, and everyone wears a mask and avoids crowds at all times. It’s difficult at times, but it’s different,” said Allison Perry, 11th grader at Logan High School.
“Also, you have to look at it from the teacher’s perspective. They are teaching kids in-person and online at the same time. That’s quite overwhelming and they try to manage everything well. Our teachers at LHS try their best to teach concepts thoroughly, and they’re accomplishing that very well. Even if the teachers aren’t present one day, they will still post a recorded video of them teaching that topic. Regardless, we are learning the same amount that we have every other year.”
Evy Altizer, a seventh grader at West Logan Church Homeschool Ministries said that in-person school “gives a sense of normalcy.” She also added that masks are to be worn at all times at her school, too.
Presley Dameron, a senior virtual student at Logan High School, says that her teachers are doing well with teaching students at home and in the classroom.
“The amount of students that are actually in my classes at school was very small, so the teachers did look at the computer a lot more and talk to the students that were virtual as well,” Dameron said.
Dameron started the year in-person, but switched to virtual because she felt like it was the safer option for her and her family.
It appears as if students in West Virginia feel that their schools are handling the challenges of this new school year well. I wish you all good luck with the many challenges that this year has already brought, and the challenges that are sure to come. Keep your head up, and make the rest of the school year great.