At the start of this year, I got the chance to pick where I’d like to go in the west with my grandpa, and I picked Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone is rich in wildlife, geological structures and scenic views. During my trip in June, I found it was nice to keep a journal of my adventures, marking times and locations to keep track of the busy days that were ahead of us.
When we started our trip, we flew from West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston to Chicago, and then all the way to Salt Lake City. Once we got our rental car we went to Antelope Island where the Great Salt Lake is located. We learned that, although the island may seem like the water is all salty, there are over 40 natural hot springs for the animals to drink from. Also, due to a continuous period of less snow and rainwater, the area went into an extreme drought. After swimming in the lake, and viewing animals such as bison and antelope, we headed off to Coalville.
Coalville isn’t far from Salt Lake City; it’s a small, peaceful, and unique town as you head up to Kemmerer. Our stay in Coalville was great, as we learned people fished for fun, the schools are very close together, and their small diners have the best milkshakes! The next morning we talked with an environmental scientist, who has told us that he and some other people were there to do wetland research on the area. We headed off to dig up fossil fish at Kemmerer, home of J.C. Penney, and the Fossil Quarry.
For two hours or more, you can use a chisel and hammer to uncover hidden fish fossils, from minnows to large fully detailed fish! The working environment is exciting, as we learned that people from different states come to work for the summer. They stay in RVs, trailers or small homes that are available on a nearby hill. The men who work are happy to answer questions, help and trim your fossils for you!
We got to speak with people from nearby states, such as a couple from Virginia who were happy to tell us about their adventures and luck finding fossils. From Kemmerer, we headed up to Jackson Hole, near the Grand Tetons, which connects into Yellowstone.
In Jackson Hole, we explored, took pictures of the giant antler arches and then decided to eat at a restaurant called Liberty Burger. Liberty Burger is a small, lime green restaurant that isn’t too far from the hotel 4 Winds, so it was an easy choice. The place had a variety of burgers at great prices. We talked with our server, who was from Romania and came over to work for the summer. He told us how people from different places come to work there. We headed back to the hotel where we would head to Yellowstone the next day.
From Jackson Hole, we headed to Yellowstone by passing the Grand Tetons, a beautiful mountain structure far younger than the Appalachian mountains. The Tetons are one of the youngest mountain ranges in North America, which have only been uplifting for less than 10 million years, compared to mountains which have been uplifting for 60 to 300 million years.
There are signs that give plentiful information on the area, telling you of the common plant in the area, sagebrush and roots that can go down to 13 feet! A pretty bird in the area who feeds on sagebrush is the Greater Sage Grouse, a turkey-mixed bird with a gibbon monkey appearance.
Early in the morning we arrived at Yellowstone through the south entrance, seeing the Lewis River, lake and falls along the road. On the way back to the car from the falls, we talked to a couple from Wyoming, who told us about the “Wyoming windshield.” The windshield is caused by repeatedly sustained damage from rocks. Since there are no inspections, people usually wait until the last minute to fix it since less than a week later it can break again. We saw this couple again later in our roundabout trip in Yellowstone, since I easily recognized their windshield and the story behind it.
Our trip started at the south entrance, taking a left at the Grand Loop Road, which would take us all the way back to the West Thumb, and then back to the southern entrance. We went to the Old Faithful visitor center to get brochures, for only $1 each, of the different attractions in the park, and also to collect the times of when the geysers might erupt.
We hit the geyser basins, starting with Black Sand, which contains the Cliff Geyser, Emerald Pool, Rainbow Pool and Sunset Lake. Beware the stinky smell of rotten eggs, since basins contain a large amount of sulfur, which you will smell when you approach. After viewing, we headed to Biscuit Basin, where the Sapphire Pool, Jewel Geyser, Shell Geyser and Avoca and Mustard Springs are located.
My grandpa and I loved the Sapphire Pool for its transparency and wonderful gradient of blue. The last basin we viewed was the Midway Geyser, which is small, though it has the Turquoise Pool, Excelsior Geyser and the Grand Prismatic Spring. You can reach the Grand Prismatic Spring on a boardwalk, or a small hiking trail that may contain bison viewing. Personally, I enjoyed doing the hike because you see the whole thing instead of only the flat version on the boardwalk. We saw more than just geysers throughout our day; we saw paintpots, rocks, and rivers throughout our drive about a quarter of Yellowstone.
The next day, we saw the Plateau of Fire, a wonderful view of volcanic rocks, which had very limited parking. We also saw Artists’ Paintpots, a one-mile trail filled with bubbling mudpots, smaller geysers and colorful hot springs! Then we headed to Tuff Cliff. Tuff is an igneous rock that is formed from debris that is ejected by an explosive volcanic eruption, welded into the land from intense heat, and still erodes off the side of cliff to this day.
Later, when we returned to the Old Faithful Lodge, hundreds of people gathered around the geyser to wait for the eruption. Geysers are somewhat predictable, but are never perfectly accurate. Once the geyser erupted around 5 p.m., we hiked a small trail and saw a yellow bellied marmot. After the hike, we went to search for a place to eat. What many may not know is that, due to possibly low staff, all things close around 6 p.m. at Old Faithful; we settled for available lobby sandwiches instead that night.
While heading up to go eat, there was a bison right outside the exit door, grazing on grass and still shedding its winter coat. Around 8 p.m. I went to join my grandpa outside on a patio on the second floor of the lodge as he wrote in his journal. Soon after, we witnessed our second Old Faithful eruption in less than five hours.
That next morning we saw our third eruption after taking a walk around the basin and meeting people from Washington and Pennsylvania. It was a long, but fun-filled few days in the park, which made it easier for us to just drive through everything the next day. We got through the whole loop and headed to look at the Tetons on Friday and Saturday.
Waking up early is important when you’re seeing Jenny Lake because it gets busy and cars are lined up by the mile at 9 a.m.! My aunt surprised me Friday when she joined us later in the evening, and we all headed to Jenny Lake Saturday morning to take the boat ride to hike up to Inspiration Point. We met and talked to many people along the way, exchanging pictures with a family who saw all kinds of animals during their trip, and another family who grew up close to where my grandpa and aunt did. Every day was beautiful, amazing, and filled with excitement as we woke up in such a grand place to go explore every morning.
We saw plenty of wildlife, and it is almost impossible to not see a bison on your trip there. I got excited along the trip by seeing Sinclair gas stations, a dinosaur themed place that is only in the west and has a little statue outside. On Monday, June 13, we learned of the massive flooding in the area, causing every entrance in Yellowstone to immediately close. We felt very thankful knowing that we had already visited the Tetons and Yellowstone as we headed back to West Virginia Tuesday.
You learn on the trip that people are willing to take pictures for you of your family, and they get so happy when you offer them the same thing. During my trip, I enjoyed a snowball fight with two girls when they asked me to join, and I had never seen them before in my life! The kindness you’ll experience along the way is memorable and stays with you. You become enriched in the experience with others whom you’ve never met, and live in the moment.
When you go into another state or area, you meet new people, see new things, and discover things that you don’t get to see on a daily basis. You learn about all the different languages in the world by hearing conversations, each different and unique in their own way. Seeing people dressed in their cultural clothing, laughing and having fun just like I was is a unique experience. Every single place I went, I met and talked with someone and learned a little about their life.
It’s important for one to make the best of seeing things while you can. It isn’t about seeing things thousands of miles away, it’s that you can go anywhere you are not familiar with, and see and learn new things.