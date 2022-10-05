A robot head is covered by Hanson Robotics’ skin, in Hong Kong on Sept. 28, 2017. The skin is made of a nanotech material that founder David Hanson invented and dubbed “Frubber.” His Hong Kong-based startup is crafting humanoid “social robots” with lifelike and appealing faces meant to bridge the “uncanny valley” and win trust from their human users.
Have you ever seen a wax figure? Ever watched a horror movie? Noticed the way the monsters move? The way their bodies jerk and stutter. The way their faces are pale and sunken in. Large, dark circles, eerily relaxed muscles. The way the face is just a bit too long.
It’s a fear you feel deep, deep down in your mind. Extreme, immediate panic. Almost like a primal instinct. Another example would be early movies. The switch from silent was jarring to audiences. The audio quality was grainy and muffled. The way the actors had to stand still to sit beside the hidden microphones made people uncomfortable. This shows how sound also affects this feeling. Sounds that aren’t human, or things that sound too human, but just don’t have emotion.
When you think of the big, talking animals in kids’ movies, you may see that they’re all humanish. So, why do people like these humanish things, but they don’t like robots or wax figures? The answer is stylization, according to the uncanny valley theory. This feeling is measured on a scale of 1-10, where 7-9 is where things start to get creepy.
We like humanish things, until they get too human. When something is off, it gets unsettling, but why? Many online horror authors and conspiracy theorists think this is from an ancient creature, however this idea crumbles when you compare these characteristics to those of a corpse. The sunken eyes, pale look, and relaxed muscles are all things that sick people and dead bodies show. We developed this instinct to keep us from getting sick. If we didn’t touch bodies, the illnesses that killed them couldn’t be spread.
While it’s fun to think about some big scary monster that roamed the earth with our ancestors, it is all simply a horror concept. There’s a logical explanation to everything, even if we don’t know the reason yet.