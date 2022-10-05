Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hong Kong Robot Designer

A robot head is covered by Hanson Robotics’ skin, in Hong Kong on Sept. 28, 2017. The skin is made of a nanotech material that founder David Hanson invented and dubbed “Frubber.” His Hong Kong-based startup is crafting humanoid “social robots” with lifelike and appealing faces meant to bridge the “uncanny valley” and win trust from their human users.

 Kin Cheung | AP file photo

Have you ever seen a wax figure? Ever watched a horror movie? Noticed the way the monsters move? The way their bodies jerk and stutter. The way their faces are pale and sunken in. Large, dark circles, eerily relaxed muscles. The way the face is just a bit too long.

It’s a fear you feel deep, deep down in your mind. Extreme, immediate panic. Almost like a primal instinct. Another example would be early movies. The switch from silent was jarring to audiences. The audio quality was grainy and muffled. The way the actors had to stand still to sit beside the hidden microphones made people uncomfortable. This shows how sound also affects this feeling. Sounds that aren’t human, or things that sound too human, but just don’t have emotion.

