How often do you cut your grass during the spring and summer? Once a week? Every few days? Maybe just when it’s getting above your ankles and those pesky dandelions have started sprouting? However neat a freshly cut lawn may look, when you plant invasive species, use insecticides and herbicides, and mow your lawn regularly, you’re contributing to a decline in biodiversity — in your yard, community and even the planet.
Loss of biodiversity, as defined by Encyclopedia Britannica, is “the decline in the number, genetic variability, and variety of species, and the biological communities in a given area.” The many causes include pollution, climate change and overexploitation of natural resources. The primary reasons for loss of biodiversity, however, are habitat loss and invasive species. Both of these issues can be seen right in our own backyards.
The negative impacts of lawn maintenance are easy to see when one considers just how aggressive our hold on the natural ecosystem truly is. Grass lawns cover more than four million acres in the U.S., “land that, for the sake of habitat conservation, might as well be pavement,” said Tyler Wells Lynch in his article “How to turn your yard into an ecological oasis.”
When such a large amount of land is dedicated to being as uniform and unchanging as possible, it’s no surprise that the Earth suffers. The National Wildlife Federation reports that “lawn maintenance is contributing to a continental-scale ecological homogenization;” ecological homogenization is the process of ecosystems becoming too similar and noncomplex.
If we want to maintain biodiversity and replenish resources for wildlife, tidy grass lawns are not the way to go. There’s a wide variety of ways to take part in efforts to restore biodiversity in our communities, some simple and requiring minimal work and others involving a complete overhaul of your yard.
Plant more natives
Many of the flowers we choose to plant in our yards, while pretty, are usually invasive or ornamental. They don’t provide many benefits for our local wildlife.
Use the National Wildlife Federation’s native plant finder web tool at nwf.org/nativeplantfinder and purchase native plants from gardenforwildlife.com.
Or try choosenatives.org, a resource to research and purchase native plants specific to our state. It also provides helpful information about the impact of invasive species.
Less yard maintenance, less often
Mow your grass less frequently, allowing “weeds” like dandelions to bloom. This is especially important in early spring when there aren’t many food sources available for bees and other pollinators. Other early-flowering plants include wild violet, white clover, purple dead nettle and buttercup.
If you have a large enough yard and worry about snakes, grass could be mowed close to the house and in other areas of activity, allowing the rest of the yard to grow taller and flowers to bloom.
Don’t clean up the leaves and debris in your yard until late spring; the “mess” provides shelter for plenty of insects and small mammals, as well as nesting materials for birds. Rotting logs and other dead wood also act as habitats for various species of plants, fungi and animals. Bare dirt and tall grass provide dwellings for ground-nesting bees; this is important for local bee populations, as the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation states that 70% of native bee species in the United States nest in the ground.
Don’t use pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. As described by Eileen Stark, a landscape designer with an interest in wildlife habitat gardens, all of these things can “kill non-targeted species, decrease biodiversity within soil… kill soil microbes and pollute groundwater and waterways.”
Turn your yard into a Certified Wildlife HabitatThe National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife program has been “educating and empowering people to turn their own small pieces of Earth into thriving habitat for birds, bees, butterflies and other wildlife” since 1973.
Its website provides more thorough explanations and examples for the problems and solutions I’ve presented here, and can be found at nwf.org/garden.
After following the step-by-step guidelines on creating a wildlife habitat garden, the National Wildlife Federation will recognize your yard as a Certified Wildlife Habitat.
Loss of biodiversity is one of the many issues facing our climate right now, mainly due to large-scale urbanization and industrial farming. Despite this, individual action, even on just a small piece of land, can make a world of change. Although you may not feel capable of making a difference, the actions you take will surely impact the ecosystem around you. You’ll most likely be able to see the difference with your own eyes. Soon, your yard will be a refuge for all kinds of local wildlife!