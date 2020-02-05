Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s not really the biggest holiday. Some people celebrate it and some people don’t.
Valentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 14 every year. Valentine’s Day can also be known as St. Valentine’s Day. The holiday gets its name from a famous saint, but there are many different stories of why it is now a holiday.
The holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. It is now a day where people show their affection or love toward another person with chocolates, flowers, teddy bears or other gifts. My own school, Logan Middle School, lets students or their parents bring Valentine’s gifts for the students at the school.
Valentine’s Day is celebrated in most schools with teachers allowing students to make cards for their parents, friends or any person they care about. Sometimes parents will give their children a Valentine’s gift.
Some people don’t even care much about this holiday. Here’s what Logan Middle School students had to say:
“I do celebrate Valentine’s Day, but only with my family,” said seventh-grader Isabelle Mark. “I think it is lovely to love your family and show how much you do by either telling them or buying them chocolates.”
Sixth-grade student Paetyn Butcher said, “Not really, but I do kind of celebrate it at school.”
“Yeah of course, plus it’s my birthday so I mean I kinda have to, my mom sets out our gifts with candy and things we might need and enjoy,” said seventh-grader Savanna Akers.
Will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?