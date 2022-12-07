Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As the long days of beautiful, warm sunshine close their doors and winter begins to arrive in full swing, many Americans, and those around the globe, begin to feel unmotivated, unenergized, and sad; losing interest in things that usually brought them joy. Why is that? Many people are aware of depression but are not aware of SAD or seasonal affective disorder.

SAD is a form of depression that typically affects people starting in the early autumn or winter months and usually subsides in the early spring or summer. It is also for possible for these to be reversed, affecting someone in early spring and subsiding in early autumn.

