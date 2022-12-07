As the long days of beautiful, warm sunshine close their doors and winter begins to arrive in full swing, many Americans, and those around the globe, begin to feel unmotivated, unenergized, and sad; losing interest in things that usually brought them joy. Why is that? Many people are aware of depression but are not aware of SAD or seasonal affective disorder.
SAD is a form of depression that typically affects people starting in the early autumn or winter months and usually subsides in the early spring or summer. It is also for possible for these to be reversed, affecting someone in early spring and subsiding in early autumn.
You may ask, what causes SAD? Is it even real? Yes, SAD is real and while we have no definitive answer to the cause, one theory suggests that due to the decrease in sunlight, the hypothalamus’, the part of the brain that controls homeostasis and produces melatonin, system is disrupted, creating a chemical imbalance in the body. Seasonal affective disorder, while still seen in people without other forms of depression or mental illness, is typically seen in those with preexisting mental illnesses. Those with bipolar disorder are the most likely to have seasonal depression with 25% of people diagnosed with bipolar disorder also being diagnosed with SAD.
SAD may present itself in many different ways, but most symptoms align with common symptoms of major or mild depressive disorder. These symptoms include, but are not limited to, low energy, losing interest in activities that you once enjoyed, irritability, excessive sleeping or drastic changes in sleep patterns, suicidal thoughts or idealization, and, most commonly, feeling sad or down most of the day every day. A person suffering from SAD may display all or one of these symptoms.
If you are or you observe someone displaying these symptoms, reaching out to your doctor, school counselor/therapist, or a trusted adult and telling them of your symptoms will allow them to give, and you receive, proper treatment. Treatment may include, but is not limited to, light therapy, psychotherapy and medication. Other activities, such as exercise, yoga or meditation, are also linked to helping with seasonal affective disorder.
If you or a loved one are displaying symptoms of SAD, do not hesitate to reach out for help. Telling an adult that you are suffering from a mental illness will be hard and uncomfortable, many of us feel this way with sensitive topics such as these but reaching out and getting treatment or therapy is not shameful and is normal. Remember you are loved and appreciated.