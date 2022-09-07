It is stereotypical for teenagers to fall asleep in class, spend their free time sleeping, and to be seen as “lazy” by adults. This, however, makes me wonder: are we sleeping at night?
I know that I have a horrible sleep schedule. My natural sleeping hours are along the lines of 3 a.m. to noon, not 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This, of course, causes me to be tired throughout the day. I know that many of my peers can relate to this as well. When do they usually sleep?
“I usually go to sleep around 1 a.m. and wake up around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.,” said Keira Bowen, an 8th grader at Logan Middle School.
Ashton Kinser, a sophomore at Chapmanville Regional High School, said, “I usually try to be asleep by midnight and wake up around 5 a.m.”
“I usually go to sleep around 2 a.m.,“ said Bobbi Bradshaw, a junior at Logan High, “and I wake up by 9:30 a.m.”
Mikey Engle, a freshman at Logan High School, said, “During the summer, I usually go to sleep around 6 to 7 a.m. and wake up around 4 p.m.”
It is clear that I am not the only teen with a bad sleep schedule. Why do teenagers sleep during such odd hours, though?
According to an article titled “Common Sleep Problems” by Nemours Teens’ Health, “…teen brains make the sleep hormone melatonin later at night than kids’ and adults’ brains do.” This explains why so many teenagers have such difficulty falling asleep at a reasonable hour, and therefore explains why we are always so tired.
We are not being lazy, our bodies just work that way. It is inconvenient, though. At the end of the day, or perhaps I should say in the early hours of the morning, we can’t help it. We’re teenagers, it’s what we do.