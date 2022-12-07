Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Veteran's Day
American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 members complete the 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony in Charleston with a Three Volley Rifle Salute.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

“As soon as we got off that plane, we were spit on and disrespected.” Bill, 73, Vietnam veteran, had experienced a not so warm welcoming home after his service. “Protesting and yelling as we are trying to get home.”

“We are people too!” Bill has a lot to say on the subject of Vietnam but is this why veterans are suicidal? Let’s check the facts first.

