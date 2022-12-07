“As soon as we got off that plane, we were spit on and disrespected.” Bill, 73, Vietnam veteran, had experienced a not so warm welcoming home after his service. “Protesting and yelling as we are trying to get home.”
“We are people too!” Bill has a lot to say on the subject of Vietnam but is this why veterans are suicidal? Let’s check the facts first.
“Vietnam veterans have been taking their lives own between 1980-1990. It has increased a growing recognition in society of the plight of mentally ill veterans.”
Suicide rates among active duty vets are nearly equal to rates among non-vets. In 2020, 580 active duty veterans died by suicide. My initial thought was that after or during their service, America over time has forgotten their sacrifices and what they went through. Bill has these same feelings.
“America celebrates us but doesn’t simultaneously,” Bill said.
Many veterans have undiagnosed mental illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post war anxiety, depression and many more. In the 1980s, PTSD was finally looked for in veterans after becoming a psychological mental disorder. One in five veterans are enrolled in the VA health care system and get the medical help they need.
“All of us are NOT honored the way we should be” Bill said.
Mental disorders, such as PTSD, are talked about, but not to its fullest extent. Having flashbacks or dreams can lead to suicidal tendencies. With easy access to weapons such as guns they are trained in, it can be difficult managing the mental aspect.
The 1950s were a dark part in history. Society didn’t agree with the war and treated the military with utmost disrespect.
“It’s not our fault, some of us were drafted or like me, shoved into the military by family without my knowledge or consent,” Bill said.
Speaking of home life, being separated from family for a long period of time is another worry of veterans. When Bill got drafted, his entire life changed.
“Coming back from war to my family was heartbreaking. I had nowhere to go and slept outside until my aunt and uncle took me in and raised my as one of their own,” he said.
Most veterans have no life plan or money after war during this time. Some are still homeless to this day.
“America treats us like dirt. We made America. We are part of the foundation,” Bill said. “Back then, most of us didn’t even get an education, it’s was a rough time in history.”
In the 1950s, if you were behind in school or had not-so-good grades, you were eligible to be drafted. Factors such as home life, education, mental illness and more, play a huge role in the health of veterans. Medical attention in the 1950s wasn’t given or even offered to veterans. It was thought to be a negative. They went without medical attention for years until the VA was created.
“Why me?” is such a big question for these precious lives. The stages of grief are present with the “why me” phrase, mainly denial.
The greatest portion of the Veterans Suicide Hotline are middle age callers. Veterans are at a 57% higher risk of suicide than the general population. 30% suffer from PTSD and are 50 and older.
The VA estimates 22 veterans commit suicide daily and a lot struggle to return to normal life after war.
“Social isolation is often associated with suicidal behavior” said the VA. Veterans feel as if they are alone because of opinions in the media. Veterans weren’t respected and treated with love after returning home. Most veterans still have the 1950s mindset of “they don’t like us and think negatively of us” so most of them don’t want attention.
“It’s taken us a long time for us to overcome that negative image” said Tom Berger, executive director of Veterans of America National Council.
This is why some veterans don’t have any social interaction, because of their mindset back then. They still believe that is the case in America today.
A study was done by the VA Office of Research and Development to explain in more detail about how to stop veterans suicide before it began. They selected veterans to participate in engaging in their community’s by talking to others and building relationships.
The first part of the VA study was to learn more from veterans about what gets in the way of connecting.
In summary, veterans have the feeling of not belonging in society and that they are a burden to others when around. The study also shares veterans interests such as martial arts aka Tai chi, fly fishing or playing music.
With these activities, the study says the veterans are developing a sense of belonging and feel like they are giving back to others.
Within their sample of keeping veterans more connected, they have discussed needing “more hands on” support for engaging in community activities. How long does an at-risk veteran need to engage to start feeling a positive reaction?
According to the study, during a lifetime, they hope veterans will create long-term friendships with others for support in day-to-day distress.
Killing or seeing people being killed can cause a person to become delusional and start hallucinating that very same memory or situation.
None of us know what they have seen or been through. To read about their stories changes our perspective of the world and we almost immediately put ourselves in those situations. When the VA released its last suicide report, at least 11 states did not make a decision on its data.
One issue that really gets under my skin is the fact that, America doesn’t honor these people in any form. They take them for granted. These absolutely amazing individuals sacrificed everything for this country, for our liberties, and for our freedom.
Fortunately, from 2006-2013, an Iraq war veteran started Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit group that’s main goal is to raise awareness about suicide and the National Hotline received more than 890,000 calls, not including text or chats.
What can we as non-active members of duty to help? One of the first steps is to listen. Listen to stories and be there for loved ones. Show them the they are human and matter. Give them the strength to be confident in public and build lost lasting relationships with others. Volunteer at any VA Center you can, go to college to specialize in veterans care, listen and fully hear them as they are reaching out for help, understand the time period and the opinions of their time, educate them on life now, spend time to take care of a veteran in need, research on the topic of their life, engage them in activities and celebrate them.
We owe these people everything for their sacrifice and life has been very hard on them. Give them the best life they could ever possibly imagine and surround them with people who care. They need to know that its okay to cry and express your feelings. They don’t have to go through this alone.