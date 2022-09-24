Billions of years ago, the Earth was made up of nothing but a little dirt here and there. The theory of evolution suggests that “evolution is a process of change in all forms over generations” and “biological populations evolve through genetic changes that correspond to the changes in the organisms observable traits.” The Earth has been around for as long as we know and with that comes some significant challenges.
Wildlife around the globe are on edge because of poor decisions caused by the making of chemicals, destroying of their habitats, climate change, lack of biodiversity, pollution, illegal wildlife trade, etc. In this paper, my main concern is wildlife and how to help.
When I was a little kid, my mom and grandfather took me to Gatlinburg Tennessee. It was incredible to see all of the diversity and culture in the small area of downtown Gatlinburg. Music playing, new instruments, people dancing, laughing and moonshine making while everyone is having a wonderful time together. Mom and Grandpa took me to the dinner shows to see the bright stage filled with dancing and amazing hard work. You could see how much they enjoyed what they did. They constantly had a smile on their face and it didn’t looked forced.
Since then, my dream has always been to work on that stage making everyone in the audience feel at home. Now that I think about it, I’ve thought of a couple career paths in Tennessee.
“Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies” — I’ve always been a huge fan of aquatic life and wildlife so the aquarium was a perfect choice for me. As soon as I enter, I run straight for the penguins. At this point, my eyes were filled with joy as I watch the penguins swim and communicate with one another. I have marked one of the penguins as my “son.” His name is Nelson. Every year, we go back to checkup on Nelson and he is always in perfect health. I leave the Penguin Place and head for the walk in tunnel. Watching all the fish swim was very sweet. I got to see an eel for the first time and don’t get me started on the very scary sharks.
As we go to leave the tunnel, I see a photography booth and was interested. I had been doing a little of my own photography at the time and was mainly into editing. We took our picture and now its on the fridge at home. After we left the aquarium, I immediately started looking for a photography job at the aquarium. I was determined to work in Gatlinburg. This trip made me realize what I wanted to do in life and why all life is important. Seeing the penguin, crabs, fish, sharks, eels, stingrays, etc., made me feel sympathy and I had a yearning to help even if I wasn’t employed there.
I started researching donations spots all around and came across a video on history.com about the endangerment of polar bears. I cried for several hours but, after that I grabbed my mom card because I was going to help them no matter what. Mom woke up the next morning and wondered why $80 was gone but, my point is that all life is precious no matter what and as humans, it should be our job to protect the things we love.
As we speak, penguins are huddled up in groups because they need one another to survive. It’s hard for them to repopulate because most of the babies are dying during the winter of low food supply. They are forced to eat their own family survive. The endangerment of wildlife should be taken way more seriously and should be covered on television everyday. “Shark Week” is the only time donation spots ever get put out on national TV or even shed light on the matter.
In conclusion, my mission is to talk about and advocate for all wildlife so they too can have a good life and not worry about food or homes. They deserve to be just as happy and cared for as humans. Wildlife is amazingly different and that’s what makes it special.