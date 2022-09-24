Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pinguin is being fed
clipart.com

Billions of years ago, the Earth was made up of nothing but a little dirt here and there. The theory of evolution suggests that “evolution is a process of change in all forms over generations” and “biological populations evolve through genetic changes that correspond to the changes in the organisms observable traits.” The Earth has been around for as long as we know and with that comes some significant challenges.

Wildlife around the globe are on edge because of poor decisions caused by the making of chemicals, destroying of their habitats, climate change, lack of biodiversity, pollution, illegal wildlife trade, etc. In this paper, my main concern is wildlife and how to help.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you