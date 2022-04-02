April is Autism Awareness Month. It isn’t an easy month to be autistic.
It’s a time where large companies decide to share their support for this part of the disabled community — a time that lasts just as long as they can capitalize on being seen as inclusive. However, this show of support hardly ever translates into actual action or continued effort.
This can be compared to what companies do during Pride month, gaining profit from inclusion while some actively work against queer people the rest of the year. Additionally, the content that these highly profitable companies use often comes directly from small creators who don’t receive any of the positive publicity or monetization the company will gain.
While social media feeds will be filled with inspirational quotes or encouraging statistics, only autistic people know what it’s actually like to live daily as autistic. And a lot of the time, it’s difficult and draining and just plain hard. At the base of the issue is the fact that society wasn’t and hasn’t been designed to benefit disabled people.
Even with the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, disabled Americans must struggle to receive fair treatment in their schools and work places, avoid getting married for fear of losing their social security benefits, and face an increased risk of violence against them.
Yet there will still be lists of “famous geniuses you didn’t know were actually autistic” and “the hidden superpowers of autism.” When platforms that aren’t properly educated about the efforts still needed to achieve true equality make one-dimensional posts like these, it spreads a false narrative that works against achieving change.
And then there’s the spread of stereotypical or simply incorrect media representation of autism. TV shows or movies will boast of having an autistic character — most of which are written by people that aren’t autistic and instead lean on common stereotypes to reduce the label to nothing more than a checklist.
The autistic character is either there to give character development and struggle to their loved ones, making them appear as compassionate, oh-so resilient heroes, or to provide comic relief, each of their “weird” behaviors set to a laugh track and punchline.
I tend to be a cynical person, which probably isn’t a surprise after reading thus far. I prepare for the worst, plan for the worst and give myself a little “I told you so” moment when things turn out, as a natural consequence, worse. It is important to have a time specifically focused on bringing acceptance (because most of us strive for a little bit more than awareness) and I’d probably complain if this month didn’t exist.
I simply ask that you go a little deeper than liking a passing post about autism from Google or watching an episode of “Atypical.” Spend some time looking at content from disabled creators, especially those who face further marginalization such as people of color and those with physical disabilities. There is some good media representation out there if you go past the mainstream recommendations and there are certainly plenty of books by autistic authors. It’s 30 days out of 365 where autistic people get to have a bit of the attention and hopefully create a positive impact.
Happy Autism Awareness month, from someone that has learned to have pride in a diagnosis.