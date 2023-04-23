Protesters gather on the West Mall of the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, to oppose a new state law that expands the rights of concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on public college campuses on Oct. 1, 2015.
Ralph Barrera | Austin American-Statesman file photo
Gov. Jim Justice held a signing ceremony, March 1, for Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act.
On March 1, 2023, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia signed Senate Bill 10, also known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. The bill allows people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms on public college and university campuses, except for on-campus daycare centers, mental health facilities, and areas with more than 1,000 individuals present. Despite concerns expressed by many West Virginians, including prospective students and current students at West Virginia University, Jim Justice fails to see that the Mountain State cannot become a “great state” when the lives of those simply pursuing their education are put in harm’s way daily.
Intending to honor the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms, Justice proudly signed a bill into law allowing West Virginians to do so, namely in areas where student-athletes are training to represent their school and future leaders are nurturing their minds. In an attempt to make West Virginia a “national leader,” the under-resourced state’s students now have increased fears of the possibility of becoming another statistic in United States shootings to their busy schedules. In long debates over the second amendment’s applications, ranging from the supreme court case McDonald v. Chicago to West Virginia’s Campus Self-Defense Act, many policymakers have ignored its infringement on citizens’ right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: a doctrine that has been engraved into the minds of all U.S. citizens. Still, the persistent need to uphold the Second Amendment to extreme extents has diminished its effectiveness, resulting in citizens injured, deceased, and overcome by grief.
Furthermore, the bill’s passage reflects the trend of prioritizing the right to bear arms over public safety. Before the Campus Self-Defense Act was signed into legislation, a gunman struck Michigan State’s campus, killing three students and injuring five others. In early January, the start of 2023, a Virginia teacher was shot by her six-year-old student. Along with several other gun-related incidents, the new year has clearly illustrated an increasing need for regulation.
During the signing ceremony for Senate Bill 10, Justice stated that West Virginia must “stand rock solid” by the second amendment and that the Mountain State will not be intimidated. The mindset the West Virginia governor holds regarding fighting the forces that disagree with his ideologies is dangerous, further dividing the nation. United States politicians, like Jim Justice, continuously ignore people’s pleas for firearm control. Disregarding the voices of individuals that placed political representatives in their position threatens popular sovereignty. Amidst the battle for political power and triumphing ideologies, politicians remain ignorant that people are asking for control over firearms and their lives.