On March 1, 2023, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia signed Senate Bill 10, also known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. The bill allows people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms on public college and university campuses, except for on-campus daycare centers, mental health facilities, and areas with more than 1,000 individuals present. Despite concerns expressed by many West Virginians, including prospective students and current students at West Virginia University, Jim Justice fails to see that the Mountain State cannot become a “great state” when the lives of those simply pursuing their education are put in harm’s way daily.

Intending to honor the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms, Justice proudly signed a bill into law allowing West Virginians to do so, namely in areas where student-athletes are training to represent their school and future leaders are nurturing their minds. In an attempt to make West Virginia a “national leader,” the under-resourced state’s students now have increased fears of the possibility of becoming another statistic in United States shootings to their busy schedules. In long debates over the second amendment’s applications, ranging from the supreme court case McDonald v. Chicago to West Virginia’s Campus Self-Defense Act, many policymakers have ignored its infringement on citizens’ right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: a doctrine that has been engraved into the minds of all U.S. citizens. Still, the persistent need to uphold the Second Amendment to extreme extents has diminished its effectiveness, resulting in citizens injured, deceased, and overcome by grief.

