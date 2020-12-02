With only a few weeks left of the semester, it can feel like a constant battle to get through the school day. Especially now that almost every student is virtual.
In our ever-changing COVID-19 environment, it can feel as though everything is weighing on our shoulders. The constant stress of completing homework, making sure you didn’t leave your mic on, and missing your friends, can make anyone feel upset and anxious. I, for one, feel like everyday is the same.
But it doesn’t have to be.
Now is a time when we usually would be out celebrating the holidays. Instead we are huddled up in our houses. However, with a little creativity, we can turn this seemingly dark and dreary time into a productive and happy one.
One thing that has worked for me is changing up my routine. Everyday I try something new, whether it be an interesting snack combo, a DIY face mask or simply taking a walk down a different street. Even a small difference can change your outlook. Therefore, my number one tip is to change things up. Make each day memorable.
Although this might not sound too fun for some, journaling is an incredible way to let all your feelings out by writing down anything you want. It gives you the opportunity to talk about your day, the ups and downs, and even the most minuscule moments. Even if it’s just a scrap piece of paper from the bottom of your backpack, use it to let your thoughts flow freely.
In the spirit of the holiday season, you can also send handwritten letters to family members. It’s a wonderful way to connect and get to know some of your relatives. Or, if you’re a baker, you could make Christmas cookies and give them to places such as Manna Meal, where those in need would smile a little brighter thanks to a holiday treat.
I hope these ideas inspire you to get creative and make your own changes to cope with the COVID-19 blues.