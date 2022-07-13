As a rising senior in high school, I’ve realized how quickly college is approaching. This past week, my family took both my brother and me to see three colleges in West Virginia. While I am excited for college and will do as much as I can to get into the best college possible, I would be lying if I said no anxiety came out of those college tours.
My biggest concern is the debt that is typically accumulated with college. I would hate to send my family into thousands of dollars of debt just for an undergraduate degree. It baffles me that schools will charge so much just for an education, however, I can understand why colleges charge so much. Education is a valuable resource, and as my dad always says, it’s an investment.
The price of colleges is why I’ve taken a special initiative to apply for as many scholarships as I can. This is why I am so grateful that the Miss America and Miss West Virginia pageant competitions exist. Without these organizations and the generous investments they’ve made into women’s futures, college would not be as accessible to the rising women leaders of the country and state.
I’ve also taken a special initiative to fill my last summer before my senior year with as many academic camps, experiences, and opportunities as I can. Stepping out of my comfort zone has been essential and I wouldn’t have chosen to spend my summer any other way. The only reason I am able to do any of this is because of my incredibly supportive family, my parents and younger brother especially. They are the ones funding, signing consent forms and allowing me to go to these special events that not only boost my intelligence, self esteem and abilities, but also help me build a resume for my future.
However, sadly not everyone has the supportive parents or resources to attend these special opportunities. This is why it’s so important to make these kinds of events accessible to those who want to go but cannot. Your future is not something anyone can afford to let handle itself, any driven and ambitious student is aware of that. If we can begin to offer options to accommodate the needs of those who want to take advantage of these opportunities then I believe we will see more bright minded youth entering college or the workplace feeling more prepared and confident.
No child or teen should be held back simply because of something like financial status, an issue they had no control over. The youth of today should have the same opportunities, fair treatment and respect to become the confident and capable adults of tomorrow. As I am writing this, I have another academic opportunity coming up in about a week, and all I can think about is how many more bright minds we could shape if we made all opportunities accessible.