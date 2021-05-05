On April 7, I decided that I wanted to do my part to end the pandemic by getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Looking forward to college, being vaccinated allows me to attend in-person classes and be free of quarantine after possible exposure.
On Friday, April 9, I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Within the first five minutes after getting the shot, I broke out in a very noticeable sweat. I also started feeling very nauseous. By this point, my mom had gotten the nurse to come and make sure I was OK. After drinking some water, the sweating slowed, but was followed by chills. I remembered that I had not eaten breakfast that morning, so my dad ran to get me a biscuit and some more water. After I ate, it took about ten minutes for all the symptoms I was having to go away.
I felt completely fine for the rest of the day. I went to school and still felt fine until about 6:30 p.m. At that time, I was extremely tired with a mild headache. I laid down in my bed for what I thought would be a short nap. However, I slept for a couple of hours and woke up with a fever. I ate a little bit of dinner before returning to bed and sleeping through the night. I woke up the next morning feeling normal, with just a headache. I took some Tylenol and have had no complications. Fast forward a little under three weeks, and I am feeling great. I have had no side effects since the day of my shot.
Many of my friends at school and at cheer are vaccinated as well. Seven of my friends received the Pfizer vaccine, two received Moderna and another also received the Johnson & Johnson. Overall, none have had any notable side effects.
All in all, my COVID-19 vaccine experience was not bad, besides the initial day of getting it. I would do it all again if that is what it takes to move on from the pandemic and onto bigger and better things.