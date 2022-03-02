Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (center), and his wife, Suzanne (right), pose for photos with school children and parents after signing a bill that bans mask mandates in public schools in Virginia on the steps of the Capitol Feb. 16, in Richmond, Va. Kanawha County Schools lifted its mask mandate on Feb. 15.
It has been almost two years since this whole COVID-19 situation began. Since then, wearing masks has become a normal part of society, and we have seen more vaccination debates spring up in lieu of the push for COVID vaccinations.
Recently, the Kanawha County School District has made masks in schools optional as opposed to mandatory in response to the dropping numbers of COVID in the county.
While not a lot has felt normal these past two years at school, once the mandate was lifted, school has been the most “normal” it has been in the past two years. With the ability to choose if you want to wear a mask, it has felt more like school before COVID than ever before. The learning environment has been allowed to go back to being more interactive, and many students are finding themselves a bit more OK with going to school.
This also feels like a step toward returning to the pre-COVID life. It is crazy to think about how life was before all of this came to be, and slowly but surely, we seem to be getting closer to it. While there are those happy about the way that the tides are turning, some are uneasy. This is very understandable as it has been two years of a constant reminding to keep a mask on or to distance from others. I think that in good time we will all become accustomed to going back to normal, but as with anything, there will be those who require a little longer to readjust.
While I do not think that this signifies the end of our battles with COVID, it certainly has proven to be a step in the way back to normal. Making masks optional may lead to more lenient rules in other areas, and hopefully a progression back to life as we knew it before the pandemic.