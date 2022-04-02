When the first COVID-19 cases were reported, I was in the 8th grade and didn’t truly understand the situation. I believed, like most of my peers, that the new disease was a distant threat, and that this whole situation would blow over in a couple of months, like other diseases in the past, (Ebola, swine flu, bird flu, etc.). But then the virus spread, creeping westward, closer and closer to us. It spread to France, took Italy by storm, then swept Iran. On Feb. 26, 2020, the first COVID-19 case in Latin America was reported. Three days later, the United States reported its first death concerning COVID-19.
Over the span of months, COVID had surged throughout the world, and there was nothing anyone could do. Although West Virginia was the last state to report a COVID-19 case, the uncertainty was unbearable.
In March 2020, the U.S. went under an emergency lockdown, and schools issued a national switch to virtual learning. We were scared and didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know how life would be from now on, and it scared us.
Humans don’t do well with the feeling of uncertainty. It can keep you up at night and mess with your mind. It can physically cause stress and insomnia, and is overall a very uncomfortable feeling.
At the time, the whole world felt this way.
I recently reread my journal entries, and almost laughed at how my middle school self thought we were doomed. The writing was frantic and seemed so dramatic, until I realized that the emotions were genuine, and it was normal to be that scared at the time. Americans don’t just hoard toilet paper and strip store shelves clean unless they suspect the worst, (see America’s reaction after the bombing of Pearl Harbor).
It has been approximately two years since the beginning of COVID-19, and we still aren’t rid of the pandemic yet. We are required to wear masks at school, and social distance to the best of our abilities. Some constantly wonder when we will go back to a state of “normalcy;” but they would have to define what normalcy means to them.
Many people can’t imagine going to work or school without masks, since it has become a part of their wardrobe. Others feel uncomfortable taking it off, not for reasons pertaining to the virus, but because they feel somewhat exposed without it. If a sense of normalcy means life pre-COVID, then I’m afraid that we will never achieve normalcy, at least in the lifetime of everyone affected by the pandemic. Maybe in decades to come, by generations that weren’t directly impacted by the pandemic the sense of normalcy that we long for will be restored, assuming that by then, COVID is a thing of the past.
The feeling of something being “normal” is subjective, and changes regularly. Even before the pandemic, we experienced minor changes in our lives that affected the “normal” flow of it. The changes we have experienced during the pandemic have no doubt been amplified, therefore impacting us more greatly. But just because we may never go back to our old lives, doesn’t mean we should give up hope.
Anytime we feel stressed, angry, or alone, we need to realize that this is something everyone is more or less struggling with. Not just a significant amount of people, but quite literally the whole world.
The COVID era is, no doubt, a terrible time in human history. But it is necessary to face the facts of the matter, and recognize that life has inevitably changed, and no amount of money or technology can fix that. To accept this is the first step to establishing a better life for yourself. Forgetting the life you used to live, and being content with your current life. The feeling of normalcy follows.