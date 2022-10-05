School has been back in session for a little bit, and while this fact isn’t fun for many, it causes a different kind of dread for transgender or gender diverse youth. As one myself, this is something I’ve become familiar with. Everyone’s experience is different, so I was curious about what gender diversity means for other West Virginia students. These are some perspectives of students across our Mountain State.
Dakota is a sophomore at Hurricane High School. The city of Hurricane is nestled in between Charleston and Huntington, two of the state’s major cities with a population of about 6,000. They identify as non-binary.
“The teachers at Hurricane are generally accepting, but sometimes it’s not worth it to come out to older teachers who aren’t as understanding,” they said. “I first figured out my identity in terms of what name and pronouns I prefer in eighth grade. Last year, I was only out in one of my classes.”
The teacher in their class sponsors the school’s GSA, which stands for Gay-Straight Alliance or Gender and Sexuality Alliance, depending on each chapter.
“Every other club would be announced over the intercom last year except for the GSA. The school and especially the county as a whole has a lot of changing to do. Transphobia and homophobia among students is still a big issue here. My friends shouldn’t have to be afraid to use the bathrooms at school or be called slurs repeatedly and have nothing done about it.”
Lucas is an eighth grader at John Adams Middle School. His school is one of 14 middle schools that serve the Kanawha County district. He identifies as a transgender man.
“People have said very mean comments to me because of my identity. I’ve gotten stereotyped before, so it’s hard to feel out and proud without being labeled as just another bisexual trans man,” he said. “I just realized I was trans just recently, late spring or early summer of this year. I wanted to look and feel different going into the new school year, because I had a rough time the year before. It’s difficult, but I have really good friends. I feel very lucky to have people in my life who support me. It’s nice to know they’ll always have my back despite our differences.”
Cecil is a senior at Spring Valley High School. The school is located in Kenova, on the border of Cabell and Wayne counties. The city is the westernmost point of the state. He identifies as transmasculine.
“I haven’t been too badly discriminated against at school, but I know anything is possible. That mindset has seriously impacted my overall school experience. I guess I somehow got off lucky,” he said. “It feels isolating being trans and living in a rural part of West Virginia. We’re really close to Huntington, which is a fairly progressive city, so I think it has to do with the history and geography of where I live. Kenova has a sister city, Ceredo, that’s right across a set of train tracks. They’re completely different despite not being far from each other. So a lot of the time it feels like I’m the only queer person in a sea of cowboy boots.”
Despite being located far away from each other, each student said in one way or another that it’s not easy identifying as transgender in West Virginia. UCLA’s Williams Institute reports that the number of transgender youth has doubled over the recent years.
Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 3293 in the spring of 2021 banning transgender women from participating in school sports across the state without having the ability to name any transgender athletes in the state that this law would affect. Can a state with 20 years of conservative voting history come around and accept concepts that have been around long before its existence?