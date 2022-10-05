Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

They/them
stock.adobe.com

School has been back in session for a little bit, and while this fact isn’t fun for many, it causes a different kind of dread for transgender or gender diverse youth. As one myself, this is something I’ve become familiar with. Everyone’s experience is different, so I was curious about what gender diversity means for other West Virginia students. These are some perspectives of students across our Mountain State.

Dakota is a sophomore at Hurricane High School. The city of Hurricane is nestled in between Charleston and Huntington, two of the state’s major cities with a population of about 6,000. They identify as non-binary.

