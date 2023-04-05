The sun was roasting our backs and faces as we swam in our great uncle and aunt’s pond. I climbed the ladder out of the water to the diving board, not letting the little blue gills snap at my toes. This would be my last jump into the pond before we had to leave the beloved family farm in New Knoxville, Ohio.
I didn’t want my last jump to be like my cousin’s one or two years earlier. It was a failed front flip that resulted in a belly flop. Although hilarious for the ones watching, it wasn’t hilarious for Eli, and it was a disappointing way to end the vacation.
So, I ran to the end of the diving board and leapt off as high as I could, and watched the sky as I went down into the cool pond, just like I had planned in my mind. I swam up to the surface of the water, however, knowing it was the end of our vacation, and the next day we would leave. Not to go home, but to somewhere much different: Cedarville University, just a few hours away from New Knoxville, for a basketball tournament I didn’t want to go to.
As a teenager, I’ve really struggled with homesickness. Even if I’m sitting right in my own living room, I think of leaving home and going to college or away for something else and all of a sudden I’m sad and lonely. That all started at Cedarville.
My grandpa and aunt, who are the coaches of our ball team, were at the farm too, because that’s a place where our whole family goes on vacation together. But instead of going home with my parents, I went with them to Cedarville University to meet up with the team for the tournament. I thought maybe I could handle being there without my parents because I had some of my relatives, friends and teammates there, but I couldn’t.
During the trip, all I could think about was how much I missed my parents and even my brothers. I let that ruin the whole experience for me, and I’m sure I wasn’t fun to be around. I was only focused on myself. I had “Orual vision.” I was a lot like Orual in “Till We Have Faces” by C.S. Lewis — too self-centered to see the wrong I was doing to others because I felt abandoned by my parents like Orual felt abandoned by her sister. Yet, I wasn’t abandoned. (And neither was Orual.) It was my own fault that I missed what could have been a great thing.
After the terrible time at Cedarville, I was not too excited when I heard the ball team was going to Bob Jones University, in South Carolina, for a tournament this past season. I wasn’t nervous about it until the night before, then I had a breakdown even though I knew my family would be coming up the next day. I told my mom there was no way I could go and that I was too scared. I didn’t want to have another Cedarville. We sat down together and had a talk. Mom told me that I needed to get over myself. I needed to focus on other things and other people. Be a servant.
At the Bob Jones tournament, I did what my mom said to do. For example, when my mom first dropped me off on the van very early in the morning, I started to miss her, and I didn’t want to go. So, I asked one of my teammates what she was looking forward to most on the trip, and this took my mind off myself.
On our way to BJU, the team stopped at Top Golf. While I sat on the couch watching girls on our team hit golf balls into the field, and I started to think about how much fun my family would have there, I started to really miss them again. So, I started think and watch what other people were doing. Doing these things while on the trip made it one of the best experiences ever. The games were so fun, we ended up getting second place in the tournament, and I had a great time with my team.
When I look back, there were plenty of things that were not fun about the trip. The weather was terrible, the showers were tiny and cramped, the food wasn’t great, our dorm room smelled like onions and I missed my mom and dad while they were still at home. My family came down for the last couple days of the tournament. But while they weren’t there, focusing on others and not allowing myself to think about being homesick let me have a great trip. So now that the basketball season is over and open gyms, tournaments, soccer season, and other things, like sleepovers and vacations are beginning soon, I will practice what my mom taught me.
Hard things, sad things come our way, just like with Orual in “Till We Have Faces,” but focusing on the good we’ve been given and serving others can help keep us from being servants to hardship and sadness. We might even become grateful.