Time, there is only so much time we have to spend in a single day. We have 24 hours, 1,440 minutes and 86,400 seconds to spend before it all resets.
It may seem like a large number, but once you start subtracting from your day-to-day life, it gets smaller and smaller. For an average person, a third of that time is spent asleep, some maybe more.
After you start to factor in small things, like being stuck in traffic, bathing, eating, resting, the time you have to do things you want becomes drastically smaller. Many strive to be someone who is always productive, always running and always doing something. Feeling as if you’re not doing enough, that you need to do more and that you need to do everything, can overwhelm so many people. This is where we seem to strive to reach for our highest high.
Our highest highs can only last so long. Like everything, it can’t last forever, and has to come down. When you get this sensation, it’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Each time is new; you’re ecstatic, buoyant and feel as if you’ve never had a worry in the world. You neglect your negative thoughts and shut them away, leaving them to sit and grow.
Though you don’t care, you’re busy absorbing this feeling. Time passes so quickly that you don’t realize how long it’s been since you checked in on yourself. You do things you didn’t think you could since you’re too busy to be worried about regrets. You gain a sense of confidence, clarity and certainty that this is the real you. Where has this you been before? You ask why haven’t I felt this way when I needed it most. Well, it’s only when you stop and finally have time to yourself that you realize all the pent-up emotions you have continuously neglected.
Then it happens — that miserable feeling that begins to dwell on you. It’s quick, swift and you barely have time to process what is going on. The feeling crashes into you, no trigger, no words and it all floods you like a dam.
The dam is raging, engulfing you with neglected thoughts beckoning to be heard. It finally sinks in; the tears start to flow, and your throat quickly begins drying up. You plead with your mind, “This can’t be! You can’t do this now!”
Your mind doesn’t respond, though, it can’t hear you over the roaring rush of the water. You suddenly feel every possible negative feeling you’ve put aside, those same emotions you said you’d get to later. Regret, defeat and denial.
It seemed far more difficult to build yourself up for success and happiness than it did to be knocked down by nothing. You start to act pessimistic, lethargic, and as if you’ve given up. People may try to cheer you up, though it’s so hard to even crack a smile for a moment. You wish — no, you yearn for some kind of middle ground in this ditch you can’t crawl out of. If there’s a middle ground, could you find it?
Some may want to find the middle ground between these two cosmically different feelings, which is easier said than done. Really, there is no middle ground — you either have too much or you have too little. Although mental health is the key to maintaining “balance” with these highs, if you’re not taking care of yourself, it will all come back to bite you.
You are the one who chooses to have these highs, chooses if you’ll do something to change it, and chooses if you’re going to choose yourself or choose to break yourself. We must take care of ourselves and see the signs before it’s too late.
Sure, we have our highs and lows, though we have the ability to prevent them from being too extreme for ourselves. We are able to find our special “middle ground,” where we are comfortable. It may not last forever, and it may not feel how we want it to, but it’s a solid foundation for our thoughts.
It’s never a selfish choice to think you need help, nor is it selfish to think you need to talk to a professional about your feelings. Reach out to others, especially those you trust, and see if they know anyone you can contact. It’s never a good choice to build up your emotions since they’ll always come crashing down on you. Stay true to your body, take care of it, nourish it and avoid working yourself to the brink of your sanity.