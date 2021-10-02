Recently, my grandfather and I attended the Lee City Livestock Market in eastern Kentucky. We took a few of our young ewes and weathered rams to be sold. This was my first visit to the Lee City Market and only the second time to have joined my grandfather in taking sheep to be sold at auction. I was anxious to discover what the experience would hold.
Stock markets are a social science experience in the making. All types of farmers attend, including professional livestock experts and backyard enthusiasts. The first thing I realized was that an animal auction is a lot like a softball game, in that the arena is laid out like a softball field and everyone is there for the show. The auction arena itself is arranged in a diamond shape, with home plate being the gate from which animals are run through. The audience sits on all three sides of the arena on narrow wooden bleachers, all facing the auctioneer. The auctioneer has a booth above the gate stationed much like an umpire would be, but instead of calling fouls, he rapidly bids up the animal’s price in that excited language that only a true auctioneer has mastered.
Behind the arena are the animal pens and standard to all stock markets is a catwalk, giving the farmers the opportunity to observe firsthand what is available to be purchased. This market included some great looking milk cows, a few bottle-fed calves, plenty of goats in all sizes and colors, feeder hogs and piglets, bantam chickens and even a few rabbits.
Whether it is because of their size, or some other reason not yet explained to me, cattle are always sold first at an animal auction, typically one at a time. I watched as the old farmers leaned forward, scrutinizing each milk cow, heifer, bull and calf that came through, and their sharp eyes searching for signs of lameness, blindness or disease. Serious money is exchanged during the auction and everyone in the audience watches closely as the cattle prices will determine how the rest of the day will go.
Though one might think an animal auction should be chaotic and haphazard, I found it to be quite organized and well ordered.
As I mentioned, cows are always sold first, followed by the pigs, then goats. Sheep are the last to go through the arena.
Below the auctioneer, stationed at the gate, is a handler who herds the animal into the arena. In addition, there are others who work behind the scenes in the pens, moving the animals through to the stockade onto the gate. Their job is to make sure that no animal is injured during the process. Given the number of animals on hand and their temperament at being locked up with other strange animals all day, I found the Lee Street Livestock Market to be very efficient.
Interestingly, there was one gentleman who appeared to work as a type of sales agent for some of the farmers. He stayed on his phone throughout the auction brokering sales, and if he didn’t like where the price was going on a particular cow, he would shout out above the crowd what a good breeder the cow was, or a reminder that this particular bull came from so and so’s farm and we all know how well he treats his animals. If that didn’t work, the agent offered a reminder that the animal was fully vetted. I saw that his tactics worked, as no sooner did he offer commentary on any given animal that the bidding would shoot up another $50-100 dollars. It wasn’t long before my grandfather and I agreed this was a guy we needed to make friends with.
Finally, as it was nearing the end of the day, it was time for the sheep to be sold. During lunch, I had checked on my sheep and discovered our stud ram had been separated from the herd into his own pen. He was too big and too aggressive to be left alone with the other sheep. This was promising as he had caught the attention of the other farmers as well. My grandfather and I were hopeful going back into the arena
I must admit that I was affected by the first ram that entered the arena. His hair was short, his coat was clean, and he stood proudly in the pen. Bidding quickly shot up and I was both impressed and a little intimidated when he sold for $190. My grandfather and I both wondered if our sheep would do as well.
I watched in anticipation as next through the gate came our young brown ewe who nervously entered the arena. The handler urged her to prance in circles, something we had never required of her. Her confusion was obvious, so my grandfather strategically placed himself behind the sales agent who we observed earlier selling the cows. Leaning over, my grandfather quietly bragged to him that our ewe was a twin. The agent didn’t need any further encouragement and quickly shouted out that she was from a long line of twins. His words did their magic. She closed for $160. I was thrilled when her smaller sister came out next, and again the agent’s seal of approval was given. My grandfather nodded when a fellow farmer snatched her up for $155.
At last came our burly stud ram, who entered the arena with an attitude that left the poor handler diving behind the barricade. Despite his rough exterior, our ram proved to everyone that he didn’t need our or the agent’s help in fetching a fair price. I watched excitedly as hands shot up around the arena and bids came pouring in.
In only a few moments, our ram’s price matched that of the proud ram that sold earlier. A young family were the high bidders and I hope they have much good luck out of that ornery animal as we did.
The rest of the sheep were sorted through quickly, each bringing a fair market price. My grandfather and I were quite pleased with how well we did, agreeing we would return in the spring. I found that the day brought mixed feelings of both guilt and excitement. Guilt, as I hated letting go of sheep my mother and I helped deliver and raise, but enthusiasm as I had the chance to not only meet other farmers, but to also make a few hundred dollars to help cover the cost of feed over the winter.
It was with check in hand that we loaded up in the truck that afternoon to head home, tired and hungry. Bantering back and forth over our choices for a quick meal, we decided we would head to Dairy Queen. There we knew we could rehash all we observed and experienced that day at the Lee City Livestock Market, while quietly celebrating our success over a cheeseburger and cone.