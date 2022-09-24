Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Herbert Hoover.jpg

A look at the portables at Herbert Hoover High School.

 Zoe Nunley | Courtesy photo

The big question today is how do students feel about being in all weather conditions around the school year, how do they feel about portables and how do they feel about Hoover in general?

As a Hoover student, I can assure you this is the best school I have ever been to. The teachers are so incredibly amazing and seem to love what they do. One of my favorite things is walking into school and knowing that my teachers and the staff are super supportive. Making your students feel safe is No. 1 and they do a fantastic job at that.

Recommended for you