The big question today is how do students feel about being in all weather conditions around the school year, how do they feel about portables and how do they feel about Hoover in general?
As a Hoover student, I can assure you this is the best school I have ever been to. The teachers are so incredibly amazing and seem to love what they do. One of my favorite things is walking into school and knowing that my teachers and the staff are super supportive. Making your students feel safe is No. 1 and they do a fantastic job at that.
The students at Hoover are all very kind and you have almost every clique and sport. Hoover takes pride in their students and from what I can see these kids are actually being prepared for their future. They are confident and responsible. Most of the kids at Hoover drive and have jobs. This is a very mature school with not a lot of drama. I feel like I’m getting an education when I come to school. I feel reassured about my future and I now know I’m ready for college. Like I said before, the faculty and staff are some of the nicest people in town. I’ve only had one senior meeting with the faculty and listening to them talk about the school and their students made me feel at home. They are very open & loving here at Hoover.
I thoroughly enjoy the portables. It’s what makes the school unique. Hearing the rain while reading is the best sound ever. Even through the winter can be tuff, each room has its own heating & cooling so students feel warm and fuzzy when they come in. Enough about my opinion, let’s ask some of the other students.
Danielle Burton, forensics teacher, said “ I actually don’t mind the portables” which was mostly everyone’s opinion. Two students in my forensics class both said they prefer the portables over a school building, the portables leak when it rains.”
Everyone I have talked to today enjoys being outside all day over a traditional school building. The classrooms are temperature controlled based on the weather outside, which is ultimately perfect for students and teachers.
In conclusion, Hoover High is an amazing school with amazing staff and the portables were a terrific idea for the continuation of the school year.