Picking a college that’s right for you can be stressful and time consuming. I’m here to show you the basics to make it a more exciting experience.
Being a high school senior means a lot of responsibility and learning to time manage while still being a kid. My advice is to enjoy your senior year while also making every assignment perfect. This is your last year to show what you got before you graduate, so make the absolute most of it. Put pride into every assignment and project. Colleges will come to your school wanting you to sign up so take every single opportunity that is presented to you. Sign up for everything.
A straight to the point checklist:
Research
Make a plan
Sign up for every college that visits to your school
Have your school send your transcripts to all the colleges
What are you truly inspired by? What do you want to for the rest of your life? What would be your field of study? What courses would you take? Which college has your courses? Do you need financial aid?
Apply for every scholarship
Do you want to go to a two-year or four-year university?
How long will you be in school ?
Do you want to stay on campus ?
Do you want a roommate?
Take college tours for the colleges you signed up for
Ask questions
Get input from teachers
Talk to school counselors (they will be of the most help)
Make a goal list
Take ACT / SAT
Send those score to colleges
Now, this looks like a lot, but most of it will be done for you. All you have to do is figure out what you want to do and be passionate about it. Obviously, you can change your major at anytime or change your entire schedule. College is meant to be fun and exciting. It’s the moment where you are learning to be independent. Like I said before, take the utmost pride in your assignments and let the world know that you will make a difference.