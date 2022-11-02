Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

College stress

College already stressing you out while you're still in high school? There's a few things to do to help reduce your worries.

Picking a college that’s right for you can be stressful and time consuming. I’m here to show you the basics to make it a more exciting experience.

Being a high school senior means a lot of responsibility and learning to time manage while still being a kid. My advice is to enjoy your senior year while also making every assignment perfect. This is your last year to show what you got before you graduate, so make the absolute most of it. Put pride into every assignment and project. Colleges will come to your school wanting you to sign up so take every single opportunity that is presented to you. Sign up for everything.

