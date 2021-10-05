It’s been a topic of debate whether or not transgender teenagers, kids and adults should be allowed to participate in sports. According to Governor Jim Justice, the answer seems to be no, in spite of the fact that according to multiple sources, such as the HuffPost, he can’t point to one instance of a transgender person receiving an unfair advantage in sports.
Which raises the question: Is West Virginia really a safe place for transgender teenagers? According to a study released in January 2017 by the Williams Institute, West Virginia has the highest rate of transgender teenagers out of all 50 states, a whopping 1.04% compared to the national average of 0.73%.
However, many transgender teens have faced harassment in places like schools. Take, for example, the case of Michael Critchfield, who had an incident of harassment when trying to use the bathroom, in our very own state. Critchfield went to Liberty High School in Harrison County, and was harassed by the (at the time) assistant principal, Lee Livengood. According to Critchfield, Livengood used improper pronouns for him, and challenged him to use the urinal to prove he was “really a boy.”
This case was dropped by Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy in January 2020. It was, however, reopened by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in June 2021. Critchfield has now graduated from Liberty High School, and Livengood is no longer Liberty’s assistant principal.
West Virginia is trying to head in the right direction, but I’m sure this is only one of many cases of harassment, as many have likely gone unreported. We need to challenge the anti-trans beliefs of people in authority, like school staff, and also the anti-trans beliefs of people in government, and our peers around us.
But, more importantly, we need to support kids like Michael Critchfield. We need to make sure they’re safe, in school bathrooms, in public bathrooms, in sports, and everywhere else cisgender (people who identify with the gender they were assigned at birth) don’t have to think twice about.
Support your fellow students. No matter who they are, who they love, or anything else.