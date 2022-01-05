President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 trillion (in 10 year spending) plan designed to relieve economic stress and climate change specifically entails universal preschool, a federally funded paid family and sick leave program, earned income tax credit, enhanced child tax credit, Medicaid coverage gap, climate change and more.
The Build Back Better plan would be “the largest effort to combat climate change in American history.” The coverage for the $1.75 trillion plan would come from increasing taxes on high incomes and corporations, but West Virginia’s Sen. Manchin has expressed valid concerns for the risk of inflation. In late December, Sen. Joe Manchin announced his opposition to the Build Back Better plan on “Fox News Sunday,” and his office later released a statement repeating his previous concerns.
On Dec. 19, 2021, Manchin stated, “I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight,” and argues Democrats are hiding the true cost of the legislation.
The Congress Budget Office, a nonpartisan federal agency, estimates a “net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion” over the next 10 years — excluding revenue from increasing taxes on high earners and corporations. Within said statement, the Senator also acknowledged risk on the country’s electric grid reliability.
“The energy transition my colleagues seek is already well underway in the United States of America. In the last two years, as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and with bipartisan support, we have invested billions of dollars into clean energy technologies so we can continue to lead the world in reducing emissions through innovation. But to do so at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow will have catastrophic consequences for the American people like we have seen in both Texas and California in the last two years.”
While Sen. Manchin seems set on his decision to oppose Biden’s Build Back Better plan — especially considering his close ties with the fossil fuel industry — many believe Manchin could vote for the legislation. The New York Times notes Manchin’s reiteration of his concerns about aggravated inflation but considers the possibility that the bill may ease inflation by reducing cost of living for low income Americans, along with other possibilities.
What could the Build Back Better plan do for West Virginians? The average West Virginia family spends 22% of their annual income on child care and only 25% of 3- to 4-year-olds have access to publicly funded preschools. The bill has the potential to reduce annual income spending on child care from 22% to 7% and enable universal preschool for families and young students.
In the past ten years, the cost of $2 billion has resulted in extreme weather damages in West Virginia. The Build Back Better framework is set to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating good-paying union jobs, increasing domestic industries, and advancing environmental justice.
“The framework represents the largest ever single investment in our clean energy economy — across buildings, transportation, industry, electricity, agriculture, and climate smart practices in our lands and waters. And the framework will create a new Civilian Climate Corps that will enlist a diverse generation of West Virginians in conserving our public lands, bolstering community resilience, and addressing the changing climate, all while putting good-paying union jobs within reach. In clean energy and in other sectors, the Build Back Better framework will also strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains for critical goods, benefiting American businesses, workers, consumers, and communities,” according to the White House.
Sen. Manchin’s opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better plan has led him to face backlash from progressives and support from West Virginia business leaders, along with other citizens who believe the media has inaccurately reported the full effect on the bill.
The fate of the legislation is to be determined this month by the Senate, seeing that it has already passed the House in November 2021.