Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hannah Coulter.jpg

“This is my story, my giving of thanks,” Hannah says to conclude the first chapter of “Hannah Coulter,” written by Wendell Berry. How Hannah can remain thankful throughout this book is amazing, for Hannah’s life is one with much sadness.

Right at the beginning she tells us that her mom has died, and, with that, her dad slowly fades from her life. He remarries to a woman named Ivy, who doesn’t care a bit for Hannah. What will she do, with no real parents to love and raise her? Even though Hannah doesn’t have a mom or hardly a dad, she has Grandmam.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you