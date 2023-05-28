“This is my story, my giving of thanks,” Hannah says to conclude the first chapter of “Hannah Coulter,” written by Wendell Berry. How Hannah can remain thankful throughout this book is amazing, for Hannah’s life is one with much sadness.
Right at the beginning she tells us that her mom has died, and, with that, her dad slowly fades from her life. He remarries to a woman named Ivy, who doesn’t care a bit for Hannah. What will she do, with no real parents to love and raise her? Even though Hannah doesn’t have a mom or hardly a dad, she has Grandmam.
Grandmam steps in and raises Hannah. They work, cook and talk together, and Hannah matures under the guidance of her beautiful, strong, loving Grandmam. Hannah also excels in school and becomes valedictorian. But Hannah cannot live this way forever. Graduation from high school nudges Hannah like a fledgling from a nest into adulthood.
So, Grandmam takes her to Hargrave, where Hannah lives with her Grandmam’s friend Miss Ora, who makes Hannah feel right at home. Although Hannah leaves her Grandmam, Grandmam doesn’t leave Hannah. The life they lived together helps form Hannah into the woman she will become.
Hannah works as a secretary in Hargrave when she meets Virgil Feltner. Hannah knows she wants to marry someone like Virgil, but little does she know that she’s going to marry Virgil himself.
Hannah and Virgil move to Port William, to start a new chapter of their lives together. But a short one, that is. Virgil is called off to war, and eventually returns for a rest. He is called back out, however, but this time he doesn’t return. He is reported to be “missing.” Hannah and Virgil’s family stay hopeful of his return, but after a while they come to the hard truth that “missing” means Virgil is dead. On top of that, Hannah is pregnant. Her infant daughter, little Margaret, is not going to have a father to help raise her, and Hannah is widowed.
Then, there is Nathan. Nathan had been in the war and returned to live with his father and uncle, Jarrat and Burley. Hannah doesn’t think much of Nathan at first. He was just a “fixture of life.” But they get to know each other. It was Nathan’s presence that made Hannah feel that she was going to waste. “Maybe,” she says, “that was because he seemed so clearly to be going to waste himself.” Nathan needed a wife, and Hannah needed to be his wife.
They got married and raised their family on the farm. It didn’t take long for Margaret to grow fond of Nathan, and Nathan and Hannah have two more kids together, boys, Mattie and Caleb. Hannah and Nathan want their kids to have a good education, as most parents probably do, but as time goes on, they realize that a “better” education took their kids away from them. Margaret, Mattie and Caleb leave their farm and family. Even though they all got a good education, have good jobs, and families of their own, they have sad lives, filled with only their work and getting enough money to simply stay afloat.
Margaret gets divorced. Her son, Virgie, turns 18 and disappears. No one knows where he is or what he’s doing. Hannah and Nathan have lost their kids and one of their grandkids.
Now it would be time for Hannah to lose Nathan. He is diagnosed with cancer. He still works on the farm for a while, until one morning he can’t even get out of bed. Soon after that, Hannah is once again widowed. Nathan’s oldest son, Mattie, barely makes time to go to his father’s funeral; he is so busy with his job.
Even with Nathan’s passing, however, Hannah “lives right on,” as Nathan would say. One evening, a car pulls into his driveway. Virgie has come home. Hannah lets Margaret know of his return, but he stays with Hannah and learns how to farm from the neighbors, who call him “Virge.” Hannah’s thought of Virgie being worthy of the farm comes and goes, “like a leaf on the river.” She has learned not to have too high of expectations, like she did with her own kids. Although the book never reveals who inherits the farm, I believe it’s Virgie.
So, as you can see, Hannah has known great sadness throughout her life. But does she crumble and let the sadness overwhelm her? No. She is a strong, gracious woman, who is grateful even during sorrow. Hannah’s life was hard, but it was good, and the book concludes with one of Hannah’s greatest joys: the memory of Nathan, and “the altogether givenness” they shared with each other.