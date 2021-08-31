Love falls behind a wall of society. Love can only be what others see fit. The prince shall save the troubled princess and happily ever after shall appear. However, not once have people stopped to question the reason behind the paradox of a prince being needed to save a princess from her troubles. Why does a man need to save the woman? What if the root of her troubles came from within and the princess only accepted the prince to hide from the truth.
In today’s world, the LGBTQ community is becoming more widely acknowledged. However, this doesn’t mean that it’s becoming more accepted. In schools, students hide behind their peers and follow the social norms set by others. The love that one is allowed to feel will only be accepted by the outside voices and, if one decides to stand against the herd, they will be trampled. This poem describes the struggles a young girl faces as she becomes aware of herself and identity, but realizes the accurate truth of the world and the true message hidden within a fairy tale.
A true love’s kiss brought her back from the grave
The villain went into flame
But what is it they say?
“He saved the day.”
The day starts as a symbol of war.
As an alarm blares, she’s out the door.
A bus moves past and she boards last.
Music plays to avoid their gaze.
The halls are packed; filled with masks
Smiles fade when she walks their way
How could one with eyes of ocean blue and sunny hair
Their glares were no longer there, and only admiration stood to stare
The girl with ocean eyes and sunny hair
Learned that the world isn’t fair
With eyes now of gray and hair of coal
The girl accepted her role
She grabbed his hand and said
“Take me to your land.”
“Together we will stand”
“A woman needs a man.”
“Let’s never stray from the plan.”
In reality, life isn’t how it’s pictured in the movies. Differences are shunned upon and hatred is obtained from them. Sexuality is fluent, but that doesn’t mean it’s accepted as such. Reality is colder than it seems. Life inside of a building full of adolescents isn’t a safe place to welcome change as instructors make it seem.