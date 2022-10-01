As an alumni of FlipSide, I wanted to share a bit of my experience this past summer with a very familiar company.
Many have asked me what it was like to work at Meta headquarters. I was given an opportunity to be a data analyst on the WhatsApp Payments Team this past summer at the Menlo Park Campus.
Pursuing a computer science major helped me tackle the technical aspects of the work, and my experience with FlipSide helped me to articulate my insights.
Acquiring this internship was not the easiest task, after multiple intense interviews. However, I am so grateful for this competitive summer position. If you are not familiar, WhatsApp is an internationally available cross-platform that allows users to send text and voice messages for free — enjoyed by approximately 2.2 billion users.
Needless to say, the first day I walked in, I was a bit nervous, yet excited to prove myself to this global tech giant formerly known as Facebook. I walked in sporting my Meta backpack we were gifted during orientation. After proceeding through numerous security points, I had to stop and think about how I arrived in this seemingly miniature city. To call these massive buildings outside of the San Francisco Bay an office headquarters was hard to fathom.
These offices are nothing like I could have imagined. There is a main street in the middle, which is full of restaurants from American-themed to international cuisine. One of the best things for me, being a college student, is that it was completely free for employees. If I caved to the temptation of the Sweet Shop for my favorite yogurt or ice cream, I made my way to the gym and wellness center.
This particular street is reminiscent of a college campus, where you meet new people, exchange ideas and keep your creative juices flowing. If you just feel like getting away for a bit, the rooftop park can be a great place to unwind and stroll through the greenery.
There were a plethora of spaces for relaxation and recreation. One could just go to the music room, the art room or even arcade. My favorite thing to do was to meet fellow interns for coffee. I certainly never got to experience the entire 250+ acres, but I was more than thrilled when I saw employee bikes lined up to get around campus, but shuttles are easily accessible to get you where you need to be, especially for a high intensity meeting.
Speaking of meetings, you sit on the edge of your seat and wonder if you will be called on and know that your response could very well be the ticket to your future career. I soon became very comfortable in all these conference rooms, and my manager did a great job of making sure my voice was heard. In the tech industry experience, there is not a dress code as casual wear is always acceptable. Walking around in a 304 or WV tee shirt would inevitably get a question, “What does that stand for?” I was always glad to answer and talk about my home state.
Besides the work experience, one of the coolest things was being a part of Meta University. The interns were all sophomores and from colleges all over the world. We were all provided apartment housing to live near work and to create community with the intern class. These lifetime friendships became an added bonus to the awesome work opportunity.
I am excited to be returning to college, but we do not begin until the end of September. Immediately after my internship, I traveled with fellow students to Israel and then with two friends touring all through Asia on a backpacking trip.
I am looking forward to starting my junior year at Stanford and tackling my new responsibilities as an undergraduate senator. Now back to the grind …