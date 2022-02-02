As January comes to a close, most people are facing failed New Year’s resolutions. In fact, a study from MDPI found that about two-thirds of people abandon their goals within a month. And since it takes around two months to fully form a new habit, this goal-setting tradition doesn’t seem to be very effective.
I wrote a list of goals at the beginning of 2021, and didn’t look at them again until stumbling upon them recently by accident. Though I had generally achieved what I’d set out to do, this reminder would have provided an extra incentive whenever I was losing focus or considering choosing the easy path. In the hopes of being more successful as we head into 2022, I decided to create something different: a vision board.
In its basic form, a vision board is a visual representation of an idea or plan. It provides a place to collect what you want your future to hold and what you want to become. It can also give motivation to achieve what’s shown in that imagery, more than what a list of words would. However, a vision board isn’t a replacement for putting in the effort needed to accomplish something and, sadly, won’t magically stop that social media scrolling habit or read that book you keep putting off.
The first thing to do when creating a vision board is to decide whether you want it to be digital or paper. I’ll admit that I’m biased toward a good Pinterest board full of pictures that fit your taste. There’s something satisfying about picking out the perfect image and being able to look back through the appealing imagery. You could also go the paper path by cutting from some old magazines or simply printing out photographs to fill your board.
Then it’s all up to you. It can be as full or sparse as your taste desires and there’s a full range of color-themed possibilities. Personally, I like to include images that relate to academics, hobbies, relationships and personality — pictures of aesthetic notes, sewing ideas, new skills to try out.
If you somehow haven’t given up your New Year’s resolutions by now, cheers to you — I’m intimidated by your self-control. A vision board is another route for planning out what you hope 2022 looks like and it can be a fun endeavor regardless of outcome.