Contestant autograph session with (from left) Miss Berkeley County’s Outstanding Teen Brittany White, Miss Discovery Trail’s Outstanding Teen Kati Hatfield and Miss Elkins Area’s Outstanding Teen Anna Brusoe.
FlipSider Kati Hatfield appears onstage during the question/gown round of Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen competition in June.
Courtesy phots
Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen contestants pose in front of Jordan & Hess Co. in Martinsburg in June.
Courtesy photo
Recently I had the honor of competing in the Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen competition. While I didn’t walk away with a crown, I had the privilege of walking away with something else, something valuable. I walked away with progress, significant progress from last year.
I managed to win a preliminary award for my response to the onstage question, a phase of competition where contestants must answer a question in front of the audience and judges that relates to their social impact initiative. In my opinion, this is one of the hardest and most important phases of competition.
Last year, 16 year old me, would have never fathomed being able to walk out on that stage without nerves holding her back. When I competed in 2021, I was shaking in my heels during my onstage question; my throat went dry, my eyes were alert — but not seeing, and I stuttered through my answer and my nerves did not allow me to speak more than the bare minimum, when I had so much more to say.
This year was different, while I was still shaking in my heels, I powered through. If I could not overcome my fear, then I would simply have to be okay to do it afraid, and I did. I allowed myself to feel afraid but I didn’t let it stop me. I forced my eyes to take in and acknowledge what was going on around me. I then realized I was having fun, I was enjoying speaking up for what I was passionate about. I won the award for onstage question that night and I couldn’t have been more proud.
The Miss West Virginia Organization has given me so much confidence — and so many opportunities — crown or no crown. It is an organization full of women who care about their community and the people in it. I cannot thank the organization enough for fostering such incredible rising female leaders.
The biggest thing that this year’s competition taught me is to acknowledge my progress and to never compare myself to others, each person is strictly on her own journey. I am so proud of the progress I made from last year to this year. I also learned that whether you win the title or not, a person walks away with new lessons that will fuel her journey and prepare her for what is next.
Never tie your worth to a trophy, a plaque, a certificate or any accolade; and never tie your worth to losing those trophies, plaques or accolades that you worked for so many years to win. Tie your worth to your progress, tie your worth to the journey that it took to get to where you are.
Now, as I go forward, looking for public speaking opportunities, new experiences, and new inspirations, I carry with me the progress that has gotten me here, and the potential that I still have.
You are never done growing. There is always something more, and that can be either terrifying, discouraging, or exciting. It’s entirely up to the individual to choose.