Recently I had the honor of competing in the Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen competition. While I didn’t walk away with a crown, I had the privilege of walking away with something else, something valuable. I walked away with progress, significant progress from last year.

I managed to win a preliminary award for my response to the onstage question, a phase of competition where contestants must answer a question in front of the audience and judges that relates to their social impact initiative. In my opinion, this is one of the hardest and most important phases of competition.

