Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Faith and LGBTQ
clipart.com

As Christmas draws closer, I can’t help but reexamine my faith and journey with religion altogether. The church calls this process deconstruction, the act of breaking up beliefs and ideas into smaller components to evaluate its impact on you.

Growing up in West Virginia, I’ve experienced my share of Southern Baptists who believe Jesus needs to save me for just being who I am. Recently, I got back in touch with a youth group leader from a church I used to regularly attend, who described her experience with same-sex attraction as a “struggle.” Having faith and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community are not mutually exclusive, and these are resources that helped me come to that conclusion.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you