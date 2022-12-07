As Christmas draws closer, I can’t help but reexamine my faith and journey with religion altogether. The church calls this process deconstruction, the act of breaking up beliefs and ideas into smaller components to evaluate its impact on you.
Growing up in West Virginia, I’ve experienced my share of Southern Baptists who believe Jesus needs to save me for just being who I am. Recently, I got back in touch with a youth group leader from a church I used to regularly attend, who described her experience with same-sex attraction as a “struggle.” Having faith and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community are not mutually exclusive, and these are resources that helped me come to that conclusion.
The earliest positive memory I have of being a queer person took place in a church. Charleston’s Universal Unitarian congregation invited a gay men’s choir to sing for a pride event. I wasn’t able to verbalize the feelings I felt afterward, but my attraction toward all genders and how I was feeling about my own identity could now be seen in a positive light by at least one religious group. However, my experience is far less common than the normal southern queer experience.
I’ve also been able to find wonderful resources online. Grace Baldridge’s series on the Refinery29 YouTube series “State of Grace” explores sex education, megachurches, the worship music industry and more in a queer positive light. Their perspective on these topics is refreshing, as they combine their sexuality and gender identity with growing up as a child of an Episcopalian preacher. Not only this, but they create music under the stage name Semler.
“Just because it [their music] doesn’t align with the majority, often unexamined experience with the divine, doesn’t make it less of a Christian project,” they said in a 2021 interview with the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.
Another help to me was learning about the Shappley family. Kai Shappley is an 11-year-old activist in Texas, who was featured in an Emmy-winning short film “Trans in America: Texas Strong.” During the film, we learn about her life and family’s dedication to advocate for transgender youth in Texas amid discriminatory laws passing in office.
Something that I have found particularly fascinating is Kai’s mother Kimberly’s testimony and journey with her faith that led to her allowing Kai to transition. After becoming ordained and working in ministry for a megachurch in Houston, she realized allowing Kai to properly express herself was more important than the work she was doing.
“I am sorry for every time I plucked a Bible verse at you without context and I hurt you with it. I was a hateful reflection of a loving God,” she apologized, voice shaking and tears visibly flowing down from her face, during a press conference with Equality Texas.
I think it’s beautiful, both the challenging of beliefs she had always known, and prioritizing the wellbeing of her child.
Deconstructing my religious upbringing has been really helpful to me, and whatever faith you subscribe to, or if you don’t at all, I challenge you to look more into your core values and elaborate on them for the upcoming holiday season.