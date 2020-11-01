Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Snow mixing in late. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.