Issues relating to one’s faith in a higher being oftentimes equates with the worship and commitment to the particular ideology. Within Arthur Miller’s book, “The Crucible,” numerous juxtapositions were highlighted to individual readers concerning the Puritans’ belief in God as well as their societal conflicts.
Puritan ideology essentially declares itself to be chosen by God and as “the candle that would light the world.” The Puritans initially wanted to set up a model settlement of holiness that would be devoted to God and as an example to be emulated by others. Their firmness in this goal led to a wide range of self-denials ranging from vain pursuits to the doling of justice.
Within “The Crucible,” Miller adeptly declared that Salem was consolidated as an establishment of unity that would resist against corruptive influences. However, such unity appeared to be paradoxical in a sense that contradicted the driving forces behind the Puritan’s original goal of establishing a new society when they suffered persecution based upon their ideology.
Miller further gave support noting that, “they carried about an air of innate resistance, even of persecution. Their fathers had… been persecuted in England… now they... found it necessary to deny other sects its freedom.” The Puritans desired a safe and peaceful religious environment, yet they themselves denied others (Native Americans, slaves and dissidents) of the same rights that they wished to possess.
The Puritans were far from perfect, they were far from being the paragon of holiness that they envisioned their society and ideology to be; however, Miller acquiesces to their situation as “all organization is and must be grounded on the idea of exclusion and prohibition, just as two objects cannot occupy the same space.”
From the Puritan’s example of a theocratic society, it is key to remember that one’s faith in a higher being is understandable, but the perpetuation of persecution of dissidents should not be glossed over. The Puritans themselves were persecuted, yet they persecuted others on the same basis of reasoning as the ones who persecuted them. Such an issue points at a direct conflict in their mindset and faith.