On June 10, I got the opportunity to go with Cross Lanes United Methodist youth group on a mission trip to Coastal Carolina. It was a mix of three boys, seven girls, led by our youth leaders Jeremy and Heather.
TEAMeffort, the organization that held our trip, helps build and repair homes for those who may have lost them from accidents or natural disasters. They take youth groups from different areas for a week, help repair the homes, while learning about God.
TEAMeffort’s mission statement is “you’re coming to help someone else in the name of Jesus.” They hope during your stay you can learn new skills, meet new friends and develop a stronger bond with your youth group.
Our TEAMeffort staff was made up of three leaders, Eryanna from Kansas, Tim from Wisconsin and Dayla from Indiana. Since we had another group participating the same week we were, Dayla worked with their group, Eryanna worked with ours and Tim helped between both groups. We started our trip on Sunday, returned home Saturday, but each day ahead was a busy one.
The departure
Everyone met at our church around 7 a.m., all the parents filled with excitement for what their child’s trip may hold. We brought two vehicles — a car used for storing extra luggage, and a van to carry all the kids. Due to mechanical complications with the van provided by our church, Humphreys Memorial UMC of Sissonville, generously allowed us to borrow theirs.
We departed from our church at 8 a.m., driving through rough weather, while glancing at things that passed us by. During our car ride, we had at least played “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, five times, all singing together to form one large choir. We arrived at our site in Lumberton, a town of less than 20,000 people. When we arrived, we were greeted by Eryanna, who had us play games in a circle to introduce everyone.
We played “Pterodactyl,” where everyone must cover their teeth with their lips. One person has to start by turning to their right and saying “pterodactyl,” without showing their teeth. The person they’re saying this to cannot show their teeth either, if either do, they’re out. You may laugh as long as you don’t show your teeth, and the objective is to be the last person standing. This game lasted for almost an hour, as the final two people, Eryanna and Kylie, were very competitive.
The other game we played was called “look up, look down.” Everyone starts looking down, and when Eryanna says look up, everyone must look up and immediately look at someone else in the circle. If two people are looking at each other, they must step out of the circle. Those who didn’t make eye contact with someone continue to stare until the leader says “look down.” The game continues until there is only two to three people left in the circle. After games, we unpacked, headed off to Burger King for supper, headed to Chapel and we would start working the next day.
Day 1: Let’s go!
Our day started early at 6 a.m., alarms blaring as all slowly got up. After prayer at 7 a.m., we had our breakfast, cooks would come in at 4 a.m. to prepare the food, and all were volunteers. After breakfast, we made our lunch bags, and got to pick three items from the pantry to put in our bags. These would be saved for later when we had our lunch around noon. After this, we all would get ready, load up the water coolers into the van, and load up everyone, plus Eryanna.
We would leave the TEAMeffort site around 8 a.m., and arrive to the actual worksite around 8:30 a.m. We split into different groups, depending on which job we wanted to do, but sometimes interchanged or helped between. Some were wood cutters, drillers, some measured and some did other jobs.
The man who we were building the ramp for was Monroe Sinclair. He had been waiting five years for someone to come and fix his home since Hurricane Florence. Sinclair, has knee problems and is elderly, so building this ramp would allow him to finally enter his home easily.
We work after lunch until 4 p.m., then head back to the TEAMeffort building to clean up, and get ready for supper. In between supper and when we return, we find time to get together as a group and do some of the devotion booklet we were given. TEAMeffort’s devotion booklet allows you to follow along with the lessons in chapel, while also giving activities to do with your youth group, or on your own.
Chapel is a time when we meet at a local church, have worship, prayer, games and different teachings about the Lord. The devotion booklet was about “Being A Disciple.” Everyday had a clothing theme, so on Monday it was “’Merica Monday.” Tuesday and Wednesday were similar to one another, but both contained successful progress on the ramp.
Tie-dye and work shirts
Tuesday’s theme was tie-dye, and Wednesday was work shirt. The differences between the two days was what we found and what was taught between them. During Tuesday and Wednesday, we had dug up all kinds of bottles from different years. We learned from Sinclair, that back then, when there wasn’t a proper garbage disposal system like we have now, people would bury their trash in their backyard. We found bottles such as Clorox, Milk Of Magnesia, and many small and larger bottles. When we found an old Pepsi bottle, Sinclair told us he worked at Pepsi for over ten years.
During different days, different lessons were taught during chapel about being a disciple of Christ. Monday was Abide In Christ’s Teachings; Tuesday was Love Others; Wednesday was Bear Fruit. The next day was Half-Day-Thursday, but even though we could’ve left after lunch, we decided to stay.
On Thursday, we nearly completed the ramp and railing, but it turned to lunchtime when we were supposed to leave. When came faced with the decision whether to stay and finish, or leave and let the next group finish it, we decided to complete it. We wanted to make sure that we got as much done in order to ensure that Sinclair, and his family, could safely get in their home after we left.
We felt accomplished, successful, and ready to take a long break. During our lunch period, we created a dance to “Jingle Bells” for chapel, under the name Drillet’s. The Drillet’s, were a band name I had randomly made up while working the past few days, and ended up becoming a full blown choreographed dance. All the girls were a part of the dance, and the choreography ended with us forming a drill and making a drill sound. The three boys, our youth leader Jeremy, and I, had signed the Non-Drillet’s on a piece of wood, to which Sinclair ended up keeping while we kept the regular Drillet’s sign. Once we got back to the TEAMeffort building, we got ready to head for dinner at Ruby Tuesdays. After, we played some soccer with Max, the dog, and got ready for chapel.
Thursday, was the final night of chapel, and it was the night where we would “Count The Cost.” At the end of the lesson, they gave us blank white tags, and put both youth groups in separate rooms. During this time, we were to write on those tags what was stopping us from fully committing to God, and then put them on a cross. We would then take a colored tag with a cross on it, symbolizing us letting go of those things holding us back. It was an emotional time for some, as they recalled memories from previous mission trips, and some were just so thankful to be there. After we had got back, we would wake up the next day for Free-Day-Friday.
Myrtle Beach day
Friday was the day we all were waiting for since we got to go to North Myrtle Beach. We had our breakfast in the morning and headed off around 9 a.m. with Eryanna. During my time at the beach, I saw dolphins, found seashells, Jeremy found a miniature hermit crab, and I helped make people into sand mermaids. Lunch at the beach consisted of me and Jeremy training seagulls to fly to us and take food out of our hand. We used snacks to wave in the air, or we would throw them high up and watch as they would catch them. It’s amazing how they give their full focus on and can easily hover above you.
After the beach, despite throughout the whole trip we were great about putting sunscreen on, we all got extremely sunburnt. We washed off the sand and changed so we could go eat before playing putt putt. We ate at an amazing place called Basil’s Pizza. It was filled with an assortment of different toppings, cheeses and sandwiches. Summer, an amazing friend I had on the trip, shared a pizza with eggplant, mushrooms and pepperoni with me. It was the best pizza I had in a long time.
We went to one of the many putt putt areas you’ll see when heading down North Myrtle, and split into three groups to make sure that everyone could get done around the same time. My group was compiled of Eryanna, Summer, Katey and Kylie. In the end, I somehow ended up winning against them by only four points. We headed back down after putt putt, and were prepared to rest up for the way back home tomorrow.
Return home and reflections
Saturday was a very calm and easy day. We woke up, loaded up our bags, ate a continental breakfast, and left around 9 a.m. after saying goodbye to the staff. Before we left, every youth group that visits TEAMeffort, gets to sign this giant white wall in the hallway. It is covered in groups from different churches and areas, from different years. We wrote kindhearted messages in a journal both Eryanna, and Dayla, have for groups before they leave.
We headed off to Pilot Mountain and Mayberry, both areas with a recreation of “The Andy Griffin Show.” Not only that, but we ate at one of the many Aunt Bea’s restaurants, filled with many options for both breakfast, lunch and dinner. Once we returned close to 6, all the parents were filled with excitement to see their child. Everyone was in enriched, enlightened, and changed in some way or form. Throughout the trip, some small things made the trip all worthwhile.
Small things such as learning, and listening to stories Sinclair told, really helped me to connect with him and his family as we were there. Things such as seeing small bugs, like Henry the pill bug, or red velvet ants were unique experiences I will remember. Every day when I got to pet Max, the dog, it gave me serotonin throughout my soul. He would wag his tail, smile and always wanted a bite of your food. Taking my time to listen and learn about the process of what it takes to become a member of TEAMeffort, hopefully made the leaders feel heard and listened to. It is, in total, a 10-week-long job, a two-week training period, and they could be placed at any of their multiple sites. It is important for people to see how much, even the slightest of gestures or appreciation, can help make a difference in someone’s life or day.
We should always find time to take a day, even a week out of our lives, to help a community, or someone in need of our assistance. Even the smallest amounts of help, can make a big difference in someone’s day.