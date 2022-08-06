Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On June 10, I got the opportunity to go with Cross Lanes United Methodist youth group on a mission trip to Coastal Carolina. It was a mix of three boys, seven girls, led by our youth leaders Jeremy and Heather.

TEAMeffort, the organization that held our trip, helps build and repair homes for those who may have lost them from accidents or natural disasters. They take youth groups from different areas for a week, help repair the homes, while learning about God.

